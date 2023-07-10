5 best hotels in Bangkok for a fun family holiday

PHOTO: By jcomp via Freepik

If your next family holiday is taking you to the eclectic, bustling city of Bangkok, you may wonder where in this urban jungle you could find a peaceful retreat for you and your little explorers. The Thai capital, known for its vibrant street life, cultural landmarks and tantalising food scene, might seem like an overwhelming host. However, with our careful selection of some of the best family-friendly hotels, you will be spoilt for choice. From luxurious resorts to comfortable suites, there’s an array of options that offer special amenities for children, and tranquillity for the grown-ups. So, here are the best hotels in Bangkok for families.

Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

Address: 257 1-3 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khwaeng Samre, Khet Thon Buri, Bangkok 10600, Thailand

Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort is a luxurious retreat for the whole family. Set against the historic Chao Phraya River amidst 11 acres of lush tropical gardens, the marvellous resort houses 281 guestrooms and 95 suites, each offering spacious environs for you and your family. The rooms are decorated with a touch of contemporary panache and Thai elegance. Moreover, they offer magnificent cityscape, river or garden views from your private balcony. Therefore, you’ll feel right at home whilst nestled amidst all this extravagance. Worried about keeping the kiddos busy while you take some time to relax? Cue: the Chang Noi Kids’ Club – an exciting environment filled with thrilling activities for your young ones. Additionally, with a large pool boasting its own children’s section, your little swimmers can splash their hearts out under the warm Thai sun. Don’t worry. Grown-ups weren’t forgotten – there’s enough pool space for you to enjoy a refreshing dip, too. Related news Al fresco dining: where to dine outdoors in Bangkok

5 amazing hotels in Phuket with private pool We know parenting doesn’t take a holiday, which is why Anantara Riverside offers trustworthy babysitting and childcare services for an additional charge. So, you can indulge in that relaxing spa treatment, enjoy a world-class dining experience, or go on one of the streetwise tours to enjoy the hidden gems of Bangkok, all with the knowledge that your offspring are in safe hands.

Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers

Address: 2 Charoen Krung 30, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Nestled snugly on the banks of the remarkable Chao Phraya River, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers delivers a stellar combination of luxury, relaxation, and a taste of traditional Thai charm, ideal for families. Beyond the exquisite comfort lies the stunning view of the Chao Phraya River you’ll enjoy from your spacious room or suite. Adorned with tasteful Thai décor and complete with the Sheraton Signature Sleep Experience bed, each room promises a refreshing start to every vacation day.

The hotel brims with family-friendly activities, ensuring boredom remains a foreign concept during your stay. For the grown-ups, the jogging track, tennis courts, and state-of-the-art Sheraton Fitness centre offer terrific ways to stay active. In addition, reliable babysitting and childcare services are available for those moments when you want to unwind collectively.

Experience an unexpected treat when peacocks strut elegantly around the lush gardens. They surely add a touch of natural wonder right to your doorstep. These majestic feathered visitors make quite a spectacle, offering delightful sights as they roam freely near the pools and verdant landscapes, bringing joy to both the young and young-at-heart.

Culinary delights await you as well. The hotel is home to four award-winning restaurants each serving a variety of cuisines to satisfy everyone’s taste buds. The best thing is that all four is complemented by breathtaking river views. But this captivating haven isn’t just a place to retreat; it’s a launchpad to explore too! The hotel’s location offers swift and easy access to the city’s prime highlights. Plus, the shuttle boat services make trips to attractions like ICONSIAM mall and The Jam Factory a breeze.

Grande Centre Point Ratchadamri

Address: 153, 2 Ratchadamri Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Think of opulence, family comfort and city convenience, and you’ve got the Grande Centre Point Ratchadamri. Perfectly situated in bustling Ratchadamri district, this urban gem is brilliantly connected with BTS and MRT transport links nearby.

You’ll be spoilt for choice with Bangkok’s finest shopping, dining, and entertainment spots nearby. Whether you’re planning a visit to the revered Erawan Shrine, shopping spree in CentralWorld, or an exploration of Siam Paragon, it’s all within easy reach. Furthermore, to make your exploration smoother, there’s a complimentary daily shuttle service to Asiatique and Jatujak weekend market.

Not just prime location, Grande Centre Point Ratchadamri is renowned for its unique offerings for families. The crown jewel of the hotel is undoubtedly its striking garden swimming pool – a serene oasis in the heart of the metropolis. Coupled with high-speed free WiFi and a dedicated staff just a call away, your stay will be nothing short of extraordinary.

And after a busy day in the city, you can let your children release their pent-up energy in the Play Room. It’s a secure, padded wonderland filled with endless toys and an 85sqm indoor playground. Rediscover tranquillity as they safely immerse themselves in playtime fun.

Tailored to accommodate various needs, Grande Centre Point Ratchadamri offers a plethora of room choices. The comfortable one-bedroom option is excellent for couples, while the two, three, or four-bedroom residential suites are ideal for families seeking the conveniences of home in an elegant setting.

Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Address: 28 Charoen Krung Rd, Wat Phraya Krai, Bang Kho Laem, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

Next on our list of the best hotels in Bangkok for families is the Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok. Seated regally on the East Bank of the mighty Chao Phraya River, this hotel serves as a luxurious sweet spot in Bangkok’s beating heart. Showered with awards and packed with views to take your breath away, this hotel genuinely understands the modern traveller’s desires.

Step into one of their 396 state-of-the-art rooms and suites and soak up scenic vistas of the cityscape or the impressive Chao Phraya River. If you’re rolling with your pack, their 120-sqm, 2-Bedroom Suites are just perfect. It’s spacious enough to comfortably house 4-6 guests without anyone stepping on each other’s toes.

There’s more for your tiny tots! At Chatrium Riverside, holidaying is as much about the kids as it is about the grown-ups. Hidden near the sparkling waters of the swimming pool is an outdoor children’s playground. It’s every child’s dreamland, filled with slides, climbers, and more to massage their little imaginations. You can sit back and watch the fun unfold or join in and make some playful memories of your own.

They haven’t left out the adult-friendly amenities either. Get your heart pumping in their well-equipped fitness center, plunge into bliss at the infinity pool or savor a tranquil moment in the Chatrium Club Lounge.

Feeling peckish? Well, at Chatrium Riverside, culinary indulgence is only a few footsteps away. Whether you’re craving a lavish meal by the river or a trendy cocktail by the poolside, they’ve got you covered. They have some of Bangkok’s finest dining establishments right at their doorstep.

Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

Address: 48 Oriental Ave, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Prancing straight out of a postcard and onto the bustling Oriental Avenue is your final destination – Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok. For 147 phenomenal years, this luxury five-star hotel has been serving up a large slice of excellent style and service. However, it isn’t all about the adults here! Kids get a VIP invite to the party too, with a variety of exciting activities to ensure no day goes dull. Peer into the rooms and suites, and you’ll find 21st-century technology interwoven with timeless elegance, infusing a touch of modernity into the spirit of Bangkok. Each room frames an exquisite slice of the famed Chao Phraya River, a visual treat right from your cosy bed. For the budding culture connoisseurs in your family, the Alms Giving ceremony by the lovely waters of the Chao Phraya River offers a deep-dive into Thai tradition. Meanwhile, the crafty ones will be hands-on petals with The Art of Lotus Petal Folding activity. After a long day of experiencing the city, take a culinary journey around the globe without leaving the hotel. With 12 distinctive restaurants and bars each having its own flair, like the fancy two-Michelin-starred French restaurant Le Normandie and the modish, traditional Thai restaurant Baan Phraya, every meal is a gastronomic adventure. These 5 best hotels in Bangkok for families aren’t just a stopover on your family holiday; they’re one part resort, one part playground and three parts luxury, all conveniently bundled in the heart of a glorious city. Follow us on :











For more hotels in Thailand's capital, check out these best new hotels in Bangkok to stay in 2023.

