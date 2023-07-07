5 amazing hotels in Phuket with private pool

PHOTO: Signature Villas at Andara Resort Villas

We’ve all had those days in Phuket where the tropical heat gets a bit much and we find ourselves yearning for a cool dip in a pool. But public pools aren’t for everyone; they tend to be crowded and lack privacy. So, why share when you can have an entire pool to yourself? Imagine waking to the sun’s radiant glow, enjoying your morning cuppa by the pool and starting your day with a refreshing swim, without having to step out of your hotel room. What if I told you that this slice of personal paradise is well within your reach? Let’s take a tour through the most enchanting hotels in Phuket that offer the luxury of private pools.

Sinae Phuket

Address: 888 Moo1, Koh Siray Ratsada, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Kick-starting our Phuket hotel bucket-list is none other than the mesmerising Sinae Phuket Luxury Hotel. One word that perfectly describes this place? Charm – Oh, and plenty of it! The Sinae’s journey is like a scenic route to an oasis where the blue of the sea seamlessly blurs with the sky. Rooted deeply in Thai traditions and local culture, the Sinae Hotel settles majestically on the secluded coast of Siray Bay, tucked away behind the mystical jungle of Ratsada, Phuket. Related news Top 5 car rental companies in Thailand

10 best restaurants in Silom, Bangkok But it’s not all just about the views – Sinae Phuket promises more than an eyeful. Every room comes with a private pool. The studio with the ocean view stands out – because who wouldn’t want a private pool dip overlooking the wide, blue ocean? As for food, their Sai Bistro & Bar is the beating heart of Southern Thai cuisine. With fresh, local produce sourced from Phuket’s finest food markets, your dining experience here will be a riot of colours, flavours, and tastes. Plus, there’s Hilltop, a restaurant that lets you savour the spectacular views of Siray Bay and the sparkling waters of the Andaman Sea – a perfect accompaniment to your Starbucks coffee or a scrumptious spread of Thai and Western dishes. Yes, you heard it right – they’ve got everything from sandwiches to pizza!

Noku Phuket

Address: 48, 13 หมู่ที่ 6 Soi Sai Namyen, Chalong, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83130, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Located in the vibrant heart of Phuket, Noku Phuket presents a perfect oasis for those in pursuit of tranquillity. This exquisite hotel sits majestically on a hillside. It offers 91 elegantly designed villas and lofts, each providing a stunning view of Chalong Bay. The architecture does a splendid job of merging natural aesthetics with greenery, crafting a space that feels not just like another hotel, but a harmonious retreat right within nature’s grasp. At Noku Phuket, the private pool accommodation options take you from loft-style homes with healing whirlpools to large villas nestled on hillsides or tucked among the trees. Each abode flaunts a private pool and earthy decor, mirroring Thai modernity and Phuket’s native plant life. Consequently, the hotel elegantly knits together elements of luxury and nature. Additionally, the dining experience is quite a spectacle. It serves a rich palette of Thai regional cuisine, subtly blended with Western, Japanese, and Singaporean flavours for an audacious culinary adventure. But the enjoyment doesn’t stop at good food and spectacular views. Noku also hosts wellness retreats that include Thai spa treatments and massage options. The wellness-centric design features individual spa pavilions, steam rooms, a cutting-edge gym and a yoga studio. If the spa treatments don’t melt away your stress, then a session in the Infrared Sauna could do wonders to detoxify and rejuvenate you. COMO Point Yamu

Address: 225 Pa Klok, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

The third on our list of hotels with private pool in Phuket is COMO Point Yamu. Perched exquisitely atop Cape Yamu, it offers an awe-inspiring panorama of Phang Nga Bay.

Drawing inspiration from the vast, encompassing ocean, the resort flaunts design elements in hues of blue and turquoise. This is beautifully set against a backdrop of cool whites and grey Sino-patterned tiles, while floor-to-ceiling windows perfectly frame the spectacular views. Brimming with natural light, every corner of this resort whispers of the ocean.

When it comes to tickling your taste buds, COMO Point Yamu does not miss a beat. It offers a delectable spread of Italian, Thai or the signature healthy COMO Shambhala cuisine. Moreover, wellness remains at the heart of COMO Point Yamu. The COMO Shambhala Retreat, with its incredible treatment rooms offering views of Phang Nga Bay, is the perfect place for restorative therapy.

Andara Resort Villas

Address: 15 Moo 6, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

On the picturesque west coast of Phuket Island, perched on the tropical hillside above Kamala Beach, nestles the charming Andara Phuket. Drawing inspiration from local beauty and culture, it effortlessly becomes a dream home away from home for discerning travellers. Boasting 64 luxurious suites that range from cosy one-bedrooms to extensive seven-bedroom spaces, Andara Phuket pulls out all the stops to ensure your stay is picture-perfect.

The Signature Villas at Andara are a treasure worth exploring. Tucked away at the secluded “Millionaire’s Mile,” they provide a rare slice of luxury, surrounded by striking views of the Andaman Sea and lush tropical landscapes. But the luxury doesn’t just stop there. Andara’s Pool Villas also deserves a mention. It offers an unforgettable stay experience — think elegant Thai interiors, sweeping sea views, private infinity pools, and spacious lounges. Topped with the convenience of an in-villa private chef and dedicated villa attendant, a stay here can be as memorable as they come.

To tickle your taste buds, Andara hosts the Silk Restaurant and Bar, serving some of the finest Thai cuisine, while La Seta brings the comfort of Italian cuisine and wood-fired pizzas right to your table. In essence, Andara Phuket presents you with a piece of paradise, immersed in endless luxury and native charm.

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort

Address: 44, Sakdidesh Road, Wichit, Amphoe Mueang Phuket, Phuket 83000, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort masterfully mixes luxury with a flair of contemporary Thai charm, making it a dreamy retreat for travellers longing for the serenity of a tropical island.

Boasting 211 generously-sized rooms, which comprise suites and villas, this stylish corner of bliss is known for its plush accommodations. Apart from promising a satisfying stay close to Phuket Town, shopping malls, and popular tourist spots, this marvellous resort is a preference among luxury seekers.

Stepping into the resort is like coming home to a haven of tranquillity. It’s devoid of the city’s hustle and bustle, yet only a 15-minute drive from Old Phuket Town. Plus, the icing on the cake is a free shuttle service for when you fancy a trip to town.

Let’s talk about the star of Pullman Phuket’s accommodation types: the villas with private pools. They offer three types – a pool villa, a beach view pool villa, and our firm favourite, the beachfront pool villa. What makes it special? Just a stone’s throw from the beach, this villa presents breathtaking 180-degree views of the Andaman Sea, a personal pool, and a plentiful outdoor living area. Perfect for both couples and families, it promises a Phuket stay you’ll never forget.

Any of these impressive Phuket hotels should be the next pin on your travel map. After all, why settle for laps in a crowded pool when you can have the whole thing to yourself! Jump in, the water’s lovely.

Follow us on :













Want to have easy access to the beach during your stay in Phuket? Check out these impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket.

Advertise On The Thaiger

Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.