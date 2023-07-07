Experience the regal charm at Cannabis Kingdom

Are you in the mood for a royal expedition without setting foot outside the busy streets of Bangkok? Intriguing as it may sound, there is indeed a ‘kingdom’ sitting right under your nose – a five-minute stroll from BTS Sala Daeng, to be precise, located fittingly on Silom’s Convent Road. It’s called the Cannabis Kingdom, and to say it’s a head-spinning realm would be nothing short of an understatement.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Featuring a diverse selection of strains, the star at Cannabis Kingdom today is the impressive hybrid, Banana Daddy. Grown right in Bangkok, Banana Daddy showcases a balanced 50-50 mix of Indica and Sativa. Plus, it helps support the local economy. You’ll be feeling fabulous, relaxed, and talkative after indulging in this fruity delight. With its citrusy and fresh flavour profile, Banana Daddy promises an uplifting experience that you won’t soon forget. Plus, you can enjoy it under the shade of the lovely garden at Cannabis Kingdom.

Follow us on :













The realm of Cannabis Kingdom extends from Bangkok to Samui, creating a network of dispensaries adorned with stunning strains and charming company. Yes, Cannabis Kingdom has sister locations in Samui’s Choengmon Beach and Chaweng Beach. With these sister locations, you’ll know just where to head for top-notch cannabis, whether you’re planning a visit or already soaking up island vibes.

To share in this royal experience and get your very own taste of Banana Daddy, head on over to Cannabis Kingdom. Be sure to mention the Thaiger and receive a 10% discount on any flower!