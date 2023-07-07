Revenge-driven woman assaults cab driver in Shanghai after infidelity discovery

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A love-scorned woman in Shanghai attempted to enact revenge on her unfaithful boyfriend by propositioning a taxi driver for a one-night stand inside his cab. The incident has drawn widespread attention on social media. This proposition was denied, resulting in an uncontrollable fit of anger that led to her assaulting the driver and vandalising his vehicle.

This incident occurred after the young woman discovered that her boyfriend of six years was cheating on her. Seated in the taxi, she proposed to the driver that they have sex in his car, supposedly in a bid to make her cheating boyfriend jealous. The cab driver, however, a married man himself, firmly turned down the outrageous advance in deference to his marital fidelity.

This rejection stoked the lady’s anger. Unable to control her emotions, she then lashed out at the driver, assaulted him, and vandalised his car before proceeding to sit down on the road and wail – vividly expressing her agony.

Eyewitnesses soon alerted the police, who promptly arrived at the scene. Their preliminary findings suggested that the woman had recently discovered her boyfriend’s infidelity, and she reacted this way in an attempt to spite him, reported Sanook.

The shocking episode quickly went viral, with the majority expressing surprise and shock at the lady’s drastic actions. While infidelity is universally deplored, many remarked that the lady’s actions seemed like an excessive reaction to a situation that, while undeniably painful, should have been handled with greater dignity and decorum to avoid causing undue distress to others.

The police, who cordoned off the area and conducted an investigation into the event, are yet to release their official findings on the matter.

The video of the incident, which served as the catalyst for the online responses, continues to make the rounds on various social media platforms and forums as the unusual story continues to grip the public’s interest.