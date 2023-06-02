Thai bank employee drinks 6 beers, shoots at Youtuber’s car in road rage incident

Photo by Khaosod.

A 51 year old Thai bank employee was arrested for allegedly shooting at a popular YouTuber’s car after consuming six cans of beer. Police apprehended the suspect at the junction of Chaturathit and Phra Ram 9 roads in Bangkok, seizing a 9mm pistol and nearly 30 rounds of ammunition.

Punnanikorn Pholmakrut, a 46 year old YouTuber behind the channel ‘Diew Pa Pa Pai,’ claimed that the incident occurred after he had parked his car to drop off a friend in front of the Lancaster Bangkok Hotel on Petchaburi Road. The suspect, driving a Ford Fiesta, honked at Punnanikorn, appearing displeased with the way he had pulled over.

Punnanikorn said that the suspect then followed him to the entrance of RCA Bangkok before firing a shot at his car, shattering the rear left window. He decided to pursue the suspect to the bridge connecting Chaturathit and Phra Ram 9 roads, where he managed to stop the fiesta, confront the suspect, and seize his gun. A second shot was fired during the scuffle but fortunately, no one was injured. Locals joined in to help Punnanikorn during the confrontation.

The suspect admitted to being a bank employee and consuming six cans of beer at a social event before the incident took place. He was unhappy with Punnanikorn for stopping his car to drop off a friend and decided to chase him and fire his legally registered weapon.

Upon examining the suspect’s alcohol levels, it was discovered that his alcohol level was above the legal limit. He now faces charges of attempted murder, driving under the influence, and violations of the Firearms Act. The investigating officers will proceed with the legal process accordingly.