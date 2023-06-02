Florida teen wins US National Spelling Bee with ‘psammophile’

In an impressive display of linguistic prowess, 14-year-old Dev Shah from Largo, Florida, emerged as the champion of the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in the United States. Demonstrating exceptional skill, Dev correctly spelled the word “psammophile” to secure his victory in the 95th edition of the prestigious competition, along with a prize of US$50,000.

Follow us on :













The runner-up, Charlotte Walsh, also 14 years old and hailing from Arlington, Virginia, stumbled on the word “daviely” in an earlier round, ultimately conceding the title to Dev. For those unfamiliar with the term, a psammophile refers to an organism that thrives in sandy environments.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee has long been a celebrated event in the United States, showcasing the remarkable abilities of young spellers from across the country. This year’s competition was no exception, as Dev and Charlotte’s performances captivated audiences and highlighted the importance of linguistic skills in today’s global society.