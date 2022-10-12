10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand

Connect with us

PHOTO: Unsplash

As a foreigner living in Thailand, you might notice some strange things and habits that are so far from what you know at home. From cultural quirks to monitor lizards wandering into convenience stores, here are things that most foreigners find surprising and strange in Thailand.

YouTube video

Eating raw instant noodles

strange things in Thailand

PHOTO: Freepik

Did you know that instant noodles can make a tasty and crunchy snack? Instead of boiling or putting some hot water on instant noodles before eating, lots of Thai like to eat them raw. Thai people simply rip open a packet of instant noodles, add the seasoning powder, shake it, and eat it! The MaMa flavour “TumYumKung” is especially popular to be eaten this way. Eating instant noodles raw is pretty unhealthy for children. Therefore, parents may either prohibit their children from eating dry instant noodles or let them eat “Chang Noi” instead. It’s  a modified version of instant noodle that is manufactured specifically for kid’s snacks. Therefore, it comes with a smaller bag and less seasoning powder.

Having a nickname that has nothing to do with their full name

strange things in Thailand

PHOTO: Unsplash

If you’ve made friends with the friendly Thai people, then you know that most of them have nicknames that are not related to their full-name at all. Thai people used to not have nicknames in the past, so the reason for this is unclear. 

Some historians assume that the nicknames first emerged during the reign of King Rama IV when Thai people began to borrow words from Balinese or Sanskrit language to create their full name since they thought the words were more beautiful and had better meanings. The names, however, are quite long. Therefore, they started to create simple nicknames to use on the daily, while the full-name are only used in formal situations, especially for official or legal documents. The parents come up with the nicknames. It could be anything the parents can think of, from a current buzzword, the name of an actor, or even a fruit. What to find out how Thais name their kids? Check out our article HERE

Ice on any beverage

strange things in Thailand

PHOTO: Unsplash

Given how hot the weather can get, Thai people typically drink any beverage—water, coffee, wine, etc.—with ice. You may now find it in any restaurant or cafeteria you go to because it has become a normal Thai behaviour.

Showering two times a day

10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Unsplash

Since the weather is so hot throughout the year, it’s really easy to sweat and have a horrible body odour. That’s why most Thai people shower at least twice a day, usually in the morning before they go outdoors and in the evening after they get home. Out of habit, people might continue to take two daily showers if they travel to other nations with colder climates.

Street food vendors everywhere

10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Unsplash

If you’ve ever been to Thailand, then you’ll know that the country is dotted with street food vendors selling all kinds of delicious food, from ready-to-eat meals and snacks to fruits and drinks.. Moreover, they only charge around 10 – 20 THB (0,3 – 0,5 USD) for the food they’re selling. Many locations, such Yaowarat or Chinatown in Bangkok and any markets in any region in Thailand, are well-known for being hotspots for street food.

Candy-coloured taxis

strange things in Thailand

PHOTO: Unsplash

Just like candy, the taxis in Thailand come in a variety of colours, such as hot pink, vivid orange, yellow-green, and bright blue. This is so different from taxis in other countries that usually only have one colour. You can select any colour because each taxi’s starting fare, starting at 35 baht, is the same. The colour difference between each type of Thai taxis are just classified by different organisations and individuals.

55555 means laughing

10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Freepik

Another strange thing in Thailand is the “55555” internet slang, which means laughing. No, you don’t use it in conversations in real life. Instead, you use it in texting and on social media. The number five (5) is ห้า, which is pronounced Ha. That’s why “55555” in Thai means “Hahahahaha” or the sound of laughter. If they use a lot of “5”s, they are laughing really hard. To show your Thai friends that you have some knowledge of their language and culture, try typing “55555” to them.

Spirit houses

10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: iStock

Spirit houses, called “San Phra Phum,” can be found outside most houses and businesses across Thailand, from high-rise office blocks and condos to restaurants and department stores. Thai spirit houses typically take the shape of a miniature house or temple perched on a pillar. These spirit houses are thought to shelter spirits who “possess” the land where the houses and businesses are located. Thai people build them in the hope that the land would be blessed and that the people who live or work there will enjoy good luck. 

The residents of the house or people doing business in the building leave offerings at the doll-house-like structures. These range from flowers and candles to food and drinks. Never take anything from the spirit houses, no matter how hungry you are. It is believed that if you steal the food to eat, a host will haunt you, you’ll have terrible luck, or you’ll die.

Lizards in all areas

10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Unsplash

Thailand has a large population of lizards. These reptiles are a big part of natural pest controls. Many of them live in houses by eating flies and mosquitoes. Although Lumpini park is in the heart of Bangkok, you may see a group of water monitors in the park’s lake. If you reside outside of town, you will frequently encounter geckos inside of homes. You may even find monitor lizards roaming the streets and in convenience stores. Therefore, if you want to live in Thailand, you need to accept and get used to living with such reptiles.

Monks walking around streets and homes to collect alms in the morning

10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Unsplash

In the morning, you may see monks walking barefoot around streets and homes collecting alms, while the local people make merit by offering food for them. This ritual of morning food donation to the monks or almsgiving is called “Tak Bat,” in Thai. The ritual is also observed in other Theravada Buddhist nations like Laos and Myanmar. Buddhist people believe that it helps to sustain the monastic community. Moreover, it’s also one of the ways that a Theravada Buddhist can make merit.

Which one of these strange things are surprising to you during your time in Thailand?

Want to learn more about the Land of Smiles? Check out our article on the strange laws in Thailand.

 

Trending