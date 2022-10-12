Connect with us

Thailand

Thaksin suggests 3 month ‘amnesty’ to register illegal guns in Thailand

Published

 on 

Ousted former Prime Minister of Thailand Thaksin Shinawatre suggests that the government hold a three month amnesty period in which illegal gun owners can register. Then, police should crack down on the illicit gun trade in Thailand, said Thaksin.

Exiled Thaksin addressed the issues of guns and drugs from his home in Dubai on his weekly talk show, in response to the massacre of 37 people, mostly young children, at a daycare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu province in northeast Thailand on Thursday.

After the amnesty, police should crack down hard by dishing out heavy fines to people who didn’t register and by confiscating all unlicensed firearms. Police should be given incentives to confiscate illicit guns, said Thaksin.

Thailand has the most firearms in all of southeast Asia. About 40% of guns in circulation in Thailand are not licensed, added Thaksin.

Police say that policeman Panya Kamrab bought the 9mm gun he used in the massacre legally. He also owned a shotgun. But given his history of methamphetamine abuse, he should not have passed the assessment.

There are strict measures in Thailand to purchase a licensed firearm for the general public. However, it is much easier and cheaper for police officers and soldiers to acquire firearms.

Thaksin said it must be investigated how violence is cultivated within the army and police force. Thailand’s mass shootings in recent years were committed by soldiers and a former policeman. There must be stricter mental health assessments of soldiers and police, said Thaksin.

He scorned at Minister of Interior Anupong Paochinda’s suggestion that teachers should carry guns. If it comes to that, something is seriously wrong in Thai society, said Thaksin.

Exiled Thaksin also said that PM Prayut’s government should destroy confiscated drugs…

“I don’t know if the drugs seized are circulated back into the system or not. In my era, we rented an incinerator and destroyed the seized drugs… but in this government, who knows what happens to them?”

Thaksin said Thailand needs to step up security at land borders to prevent illicit drugs from getting into the country.

Although no traces of drugs were detected in the daycare centre killer’s body, police say he had a history of drug abuse, namely methamphetamine.

PM Prayut has declared a war on drugs and clampdown on gun control laws to prevent mass shootings.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime40 seconds ago

Over 1,000 Thais repatriated from trafficking in Cambodia
Thailand2 mins ago

Thai motorcycle taxi rider rips off Malaysian tourist
Guides13 mins ago

10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Sponsored30 mins ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Thailand38 mins ago

Thaksin suggests 3 month ‘amnesty’ to register illegal guns in Thailand
Phuket1 hour ago

Off-duty officer reportedly carried gun and “acted erratically” in Phuket
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand Going Green to Smash Guinness World Record! | GMT
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Money2 hours ago

BOT to mount rescue of crumbling baht
Weather3 hours ago

As storms continue, 23 billion baht might not be enough
Central Thailand3 hours ago

Unhappy days! More Haagen-Dazs destroyed in cancer scare
Thailand17 hours ago

Funeral for victims of daycare centre massacre in pictures
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | PM declares war on drugs to prevent mass shootings in Thailand
Thailand18 hours ago

Woman arrested for operating illegal dental clinic from her car
Guides18 hours ago

Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
Phuket18 hours ago

Three separate incidents involving men with or on drugs reported in Phuket
Thailand19 hours ago

Political activist finds refuge in noodles shop after being shunned by family 
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending