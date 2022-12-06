Entertainment
VIDEO: Harry and Meghan haters out in full force ahead of Netflix series
The Harry and Meghan haters are out in full force ahead of a new Netflix series featuring the royal couple.
A trailer has been released ahead of the six-part series, aptly titled Harry and Meghan, which starts on Thursday and appears to have stirred a hornet’s nest of hostility toward the royal couple.
Far-right British tabloid The Daily Mail accused the couple of “gaslighting the entire nation while lining their pockets with misery.”
The Sun, another regular peddler of hate, calls Prince Harry and his wife “deluded narcissists who wouldn’t know the truth if it slapped them round the smug privileged chops.”
This piece was penned by divisive television personality Piers Morgan. Morgan appears to have appointed himself as the United Kingdom’s moral guardian, a somewhat bizarre hypocritical move given he aligned himself with former US President Donald Trump and was pictured with several high-profile pedophiles.
Morgan also accused Harry and Meghan of trashing the British royal family. Another astonishing claim, given the family’s self-imploding nature over the centuries. In recent times one only needs to look at Prince Andrew’s relationship with notorious US sex trafficker and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein while King Charles III’s favourite uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten, was a well-known child sex abuser. Charles himself is hardly innocent. While married to his wife Lady Diana he continued to conduct a long-term affair with his mistress, now wife, Camilla.
Morality is low on the list of priorities at Buckingham Palace while Morgan’s trolling of Meghan Markle on every platform available to him is an obsession that deserves a restraining order.
Prince Harry calls it all a “dirty game” played by the royal family, palace insiders, and royal commentators in collusion with the British tabloid press.
The 38 year old prince talks about the “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution” referencing his wife, Meghan, and mother, Princess Diana, and their experience of royal life.
Christopher Bouzy, who founded a company specialising in tackling social media misinformation, appears in the trailer. He said…
“It’s about hatred. It’s about race,” and “there was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas.”
In the trailer to the series, the video opens with a voiceover by Harry, who says…
“It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?’
“There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game.
“The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself. No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”
Buckingham Palace has yet to officially respond to the series but if it is like past scandals it will likely be ignored.
The documentary promises a “behind closed doors” account of why Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and is likely to build on issues raised in an interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey.
Meghan described a lonely and isolated life within the Royal Family and complained about a lack of support.
She also suggested an unnamed family member had asked “how dark” their son Archie’s skin might be.
Ironically, the upcoming documentary comes against a backdrop of a race row over comments to a black British guest at Buckingham Palace.
Lady Susan Hussey, Prince William’s godmother, stood down from her honorary palace duties last week after Ngozi Fulani, the founder of the charity Sistah Space, described how she had been repeatedly asked where she “really” came from at a reception.
A spokesman for Prince William responded to the row by saying that “racism has no place in our society.”
Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.
Volume I: December 8
Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/WpFzVEC7Yx
— Netflix (@netflix) December 5, 2022
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
VIDEO: Taxi metre rises suspiciously quickly in Bangkok, Thailand
Man wins 144 million baht in Thailand’s lottery
Plumber murders and robs Thai woman in Bangkok
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Man returns for bag with meth pills he left at restaurant
Porsche sales in Thailand roaring thanks to nation’s entrepreneurs
Overstay crackdown uses facial recognition tech
Father dies trying to save son from teenage gang
Railway bomb kills three in southern Thailand
Restaurant in Japan urges Thai tourists to flush tissues down the toilet
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
VIDEO: Harry and Meghan haters out in full force ahead of Netflix series
VIDEO: Policeman fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance in northeast Thailand
Flood warning for 11 southern provinces
Apple plans to move production out of China and into Thailand | GMT
Thai immigration reports over 900,000 tourists in Phuket since May
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
‘Pinky’ the alleged Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists
Iran promises Thailand it won’t attack Israeli tourists
Thailand’s southern islands are reeling in tourists
North Korea forces citizens to change names for a more idealistic sound
Ukraine’s hotline for surrendering Russian soldiers sees 100 enquiries a day
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
New drug marks major milestone in slowing Alzhemier’s
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Thailand’s top cheesemaker toasts his own success
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Thai VietJet cancels Phuket – Bangkok flight last minute over 1 extra passenger
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides6 hours ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Crime2 days ago
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
-
Environment4 days ago
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
-
Thailand5 hours ago
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
-
Phuket3 days ago
Phuket flight cancellation due to earlier cancelled flight, runway maintenance
-
Hot News1 day ago
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
-
Insurgency2 days ago
Insurgent bomb derails train in Songkhla
Recent comments: