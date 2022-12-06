VIDEO: Harry and Meghan haters out in full force ahead of Netflix series

The Harry and Meghan haters are out in full force ahead of a new Netflix series featuring the royal couple.

A trailer has been released ahead of the six-part series, aptly titled Harry and Meghan, which starts on Thursday and appears to have stirred a hornet’s nest of hostility toward the royal couple.

Far-right British tabloid The Daily Mail accused the couple of “gaslighting the entire nation while lining their pockets with misery.”

The Sun, another regular peddler of hate, calls Prince Harry and his wife “deluded narcissists who wouldn’t know the truth if it slapped them round the smug privileged chops.”

This piece was penned by divisive television personality Piers Morgan. Morgan appears to have appointed himself as the United Kingdom’s moral guardian, a somewhat bizarre hypocritical move given he aligned himself with former US President Donald Trump and was pictured with several high-profile pedophiles.

Morgan also accused Harry and Meghan of trashing the British royal family. Another astonishing claim, given the family’s self-imploding nature over the centuries. In recent times one only needs to look at Prince Andrew’s relationship with notorious US sex trafficker and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein while King Charles III’s favourite uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten, was a well-known child sex abuser. Charles himself is hardly innocent. While married to his wife Lady Diana he continued to conduct a long-term affair with his mistress, now wife, Camilla.

Morality is low on the list of priorities at Buckingham Palace while Morgan’s trolling of Meghan Markle on every platform available to him is an obsession that deserves a restraining order.

Prince Harry calls it all a “dirty game” played by the royal family, palace insiders, and royal commentators in collusion with the British tabloid press.

The 38 year old prince talks about the “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution” referencing his wife, Meghan, and mother, Princess Diana, and their experience of royal life.

Christopher Bouzy, who founded a company specialising in tackling social media misinformation, appears in the trailer. He said…

“It’s about hatred. It’s about race,” and “there was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas.”

In the trailer to the series, the video opens with a voiceover by Harry, who says…

“It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?’

“There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game.

“The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself. No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

Buckingham Palace has yet to officially respond to the series but if it is like past scandals it will likely be ignored.

The documentary promises a “behind closed doors” account of why Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and is likely to build on issues raised in an interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan described a lonely and isolated life within the Royal Family and complained about a lack of support.

She also suggested an unnamed family member had asked “how dark” their son Archie’s skin might be.

Ironically, the upcoming documentary comes against a backdrop of a race row over comments to a black British guest at Buckingham Palace.

Lady Susan Hussey, Prince William’s godmother, stood down from her honorary palace duties last week after Ngozi Fulani, the founder of the charity Sistah Space, described how she had been repeatedly asked where she “really” came from at a reception.

A spokesman for Prince William responded to the row by saying that “racism has no place in our society.”

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.

Volume I: December 8

Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/WpFzVEC7Yx — Netflix (@netflix) December 5, 2022