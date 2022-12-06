Connect with us

Entertainment

VIDEO: Harry and Meghan haters out in full force ahead of Netflix series

Published

 on 

The Harry and Meghan haters are out in full force ahead of a new Netflix series featuring the royal couple.

A trailer has been released ahead of the six-part series, aptly titled Harry and Meghan, which starts on Thursday and appears to have stirred a hornet’s nest of hostility toward the royal couple.

Far-right British tabloid The Daily Mail accused the couple of “gaslighting the entire nation while lining their pockets with misery.”

The Sun, another regular peddler of hate, calls Prince Harry and his wife “deluded narcissists who wouldn’t know the truth if it slapped them round the smug privileged chops.”

This piece was penned by divisive television personality Piers Morgan. Morgan appears to have appointed himself as the United Kingdom’s moral guardian, a somewhat bizarre hypocritical move given he aligned himself with former US President Donald Trump and was pictured with several high-profile pedophiles.

VIDEO: Harry and Meghan haters out in full force ahead of Netflix series | News by Thaiger

Morgan also accused Harry and Meghan of trashing the British royal family. Another astonishing claim, given the family’s self-imploding nature over the centuries. In recent times one only needs to look at Prince Andrew’s relationship with notorious US sex trafficker and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein while King Charles III’s favourite uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten, was a well-known child sex abuser. Charles himself is hardly innocent. While married to his wife Lady Diana he continued to conduct a long-term affair with his mistress, now wife, Camilla.

Morality is low on the list of priorities at Buckingham Palace while Morgan’s trolling of Meghan Markle on every platform available to him is an obsession that deserves a restraining order.

Prince Harry calls it all a “dirty game” played by the royal family, palace insiders, and royal commentators in collusion with the British tabloid press.

The 38 year old prince talks about the “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution” referencing his wife, Meghan, and mother, Princess Diana, and their experience of royal life.

VIDEO: Harry and Meghan haters out in full force ahead of Netflix series | News by Thaiger

Christopher Bouzy, who founded a company specialising in tackling social media misinformation, appears in the trailer. He said…

“It’s about hatred. It’s about race,” and “there was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas.”

In the trailer to the series, the video opens with a voiceover by Harry, who says…

“It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?’

“There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game.

“The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself. No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

Buckingham Palace has yet to officially respond to the series but if it is like past scandals it will likely be ignored.

The documentary promises a “behind closed doors” account of why Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and is likely to build on issues raised in an interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

VIDEO: Harry and Meghan haters out in full force ahead of Netflix series | News by Thaiger

Meghan described a lonely and isolated life within the Royal Family and complained about a lack of support.

She also suggested an unnamed family member had asked “how dark” their son Archie’s skin might be.

Ironically, the upcoming documentary comes against a backdrop of a race row over comments to a black British guest at Buckingham Palace.

Lady Susan Hussey, Prince William’s godmother, stood down from her honorary palace duties last week after Ngozi Fulani, the founder of the charity Sistah Space, described how she had been repeatedly asked where she “really” came from at a reception.

A spokesman for Prince William responded to the row by saying that “racism has no place in our society.”

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Shade_Wilder
2022-12-06 12:21
  I could give a Rat's Ass about Harry and Meghan. And, I usually find Bob Scott's articles objectively stupid and a serious waste of Electrons. However... Anyone who posts five photos of Piers Morgan with pedophiles and/or sexual abusers…
TheDirtyDurian
2022-12-06 14:09
Harry and Megan, "the media scrutiny into our lives is intrusive and too much. We want to step away from royal life and move away from the limelight. We want to be financially independent."  Megan, "Let's do Oprah!"  Harry, "Let's…
Viggen840
2022-12-06 14:56
45 minutes ago, TheDirtyDurian said: media scrutiny into our lives is intrusive and too much But wait! it isn't us at fault - it's the rest of the family that have abandoned us in our hour of need. Well said,…
Soidog
2022-12-06 15:03
2 hours ago, Shade_Wilder said: I could give a Rat's Ass about Harry and Meghan. And, I usually find Bob Scott's articles objectively stupid and a serious waste of Electrons. However... Anyone who posts five photos of Piers Morgan with…

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok17 mins ago

VIDEO: Taxi metre rises suspiciously quickly in Bangkok, Thailand
Thailand1 hour ago

Man wins 144 million baht in Thailand’s lottery
Bangkok1 hour ago

Plumber murders and robs Thai woman in Bangkok
Sponsored6 hours ago

Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Drugs2 hours ago

Man returns for bag with meth pills he left at restaurant
Transport2 hours ago

Porsche sales in Thailand roaring thanks to nation’s entrepreneurs
Visa2 hours ago

Overstay crackdown uses facial recognition tech
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Father dies trying to save son from teenage gang
Songkhla4 hours ago

Railway bomb kills three in southern Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

Restaurant in Japan urges Thai tourists to flush tissues down the toilet
Thailand5 hours ago

Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
Thailand5 hours ago

CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
Entertainment6 hours ago

VIDEO: Harry and Meghan haters out in full force ahead of Netflix series
Crime6 hours ago

VIDEO: Policeman fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance in northeast Thailand
Weather6 hours ago

Flood warning for 11 southern provinces
Thailand7 hours ago

Apple plans to move production out of China and into Thailand | GMT
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending