Crime
VIDEO: Policeman fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance in northeast Thailand
Thai netizens are outraged by a video circulating on social media of a pickup truck blocking the way of an ambulance carrying a patient in critical condition to a hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima province in northeast Thailand.
An investigation revealed that the pickup driver is actually a Police Captain at Dan Khun Thot Police Station. Officers at Pak Chong Police Station fined him 500 baht for violating the Road Traffic Act (1979).
Ambulance driver Worawut Naebchid, a volunteer from the Sawangwitcha Dhammasathan Foundation, relayed what happened…
On Sunday morning, Worawut said he was informed by the rescue centre that a 73 year old lady was unconscious at Ban Khok Sanga village. The rescue team rushed to the scene but couldn’t wake up the patient. Worawut said it was a “red case” and the patient needed to be transported to the hospital immediately.
During the journey, near the Mittraphap Fresh Market, the ambulance was blocked by a Ford pickup truck despite Worawut turning on the siren and emergency lights.
The pickup truck stopped at a red light and forced the ambulance to a stop. Worawut said the team made an announcement asking for the Ford driver to give way to the vehicle because there was a patient in critical condition inside. However, the driver did not move out of the way but got out of the car and walked up to the ambulance.
The ford driver said, “Didn’t you see the red light?”
“We have a patient in critical condition inside the ambulance. Please can you move to the left?” replied the ambulance driver.
The ford driver did not reply but got back inside his vehicle. The lights changed to green and he drove off but remained in the way of the ambulance.
The ambulance stopped at the entrance to Nanthakhet to transfer the patient from the rescue service ambulance into a hospital ambulance.
The pickup truck driver drove up to the parked ambulance. Worawut said he and his team were shocked.
The team asked him, “Why didn’t you move?” and the driver said, “I work around here.”
However, the team were busy seeing to the patient so they said they stopped responding to the Ford driver after that.
Officers from the Pak Chong Police Station revealed that the pickup driver is actually Police Captain “Chanchai” who works as a deputy inspector at the province‘s Dhan Khun Thot Police Station.
Pak Chong Police invited Pol. Col. Chanchai to a meeting with the Sawang Wicha Thammsat Foundation on Sunday afternoon so that he could apologise for blocking the ambulance’s way.
However, the perpetrator didn’t turn up to the appointment, citing that he was subject to an investigation by police and couldn’t make it.
Pak Chong Police charged Chanchai with blocking the way of an emergency vehicle, violating Section 76(2) of the Road Traffic Act (1979). Chanchai was fined 500 baht.
The patient had a stroke and remained in critical condition in hospital.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
VIDEO: Taxi metre rises suspiciously quickly in Bangkok, Thailand
Man wins 144 million baht in Thailand’s lottery
Plumber murders and robs Thai woman in Bangkok
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Man returns for bag with meth pills he left at restaurant
Porsche sales in Thailand roaring thanks to nation’s entrepreneurs
Overstay crackdown uses facial recognition tech
Father dies trying to save son from teenage gang
Railway bomb kills three in southern Thailand
Restaurant in Japan urges Thai tourists to flush tissues down the toilet
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
VIDEO: Harry and Meghan haters out in full force ahead of Netflix series
VIDEO: Policeman fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance in northeast Thailand
Flood warning for 11 southern provinces
Apple plans to move production out of China and into Thailand | GMT
Thai immigration reports over 900,000 tourists in Phuket since May
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
‘Pinky’ the alleged Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists
Iran promises Thailand it won’t attack Israeli tourists
Thailand’s southern islands are reeling in tourists
North Korea forces citizens to change names for a more idealistic sound
Motorbike taxi driver wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot in Thailand
Ukraine’s hotline for surrendering Russian soldiers sees 100 enquiries a day
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
New drug marks major milestone in slowing Alzhemier’s
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Thailand’s top cheesemaker toasts his own success
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Thai VietJet cancels Phuket – Bangkok flight last minute over 1 extra passenger
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides6 hours ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Crime2 days ago
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
-
Environment4 days ago
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
-
Thailand5 hours ago
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
-
Phuket3 days ago
Phuket flight cancellation due to earlier cancelled flight, runway maintenance
-
Insurgency2 days ago
Insurgent bomb derails train in Songkhla
-
Hot News1 day ago
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Recent comments: