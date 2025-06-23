Giant dolls take over Bangkok for Squid Game Season 3 launch

Young-hee, better known in Thailand as the “Gogowa doll,” and her male companion appeared near the Giant Swing in Bangkok to welcome the upcoming release of Squid Game Season 3, which is scheduled to launch on Netflix on June 27.

The survival thriller series Squid Game is hugely popular among Thai fans. Created by South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk, its first season debuted on Netflix in 2021.

The series revolves around a secret competition in which participants, all facing financial difficulties, play traditional children’s games for a large cash prize. However, the twist is deadly: those who lose are eliminated, permanently.

Squid Game Season 2 premiered in December last year. To celebrate, Netflix brought Young-hee, the iconic doll featured in the deadly “AEIOU” game of Season 1, to Bangkok. Thai fans dubbed her “Gogowa” due to the song she sings during the game.

The towering 12-metre doll was transported by boat along the Chao Phraya River, accompanied by the series’ masked guards in pink jumpsuits. The animatronic doll could turn her head and emit a red laser light from her eyes, recreating the eerie atmosphere of the show.

Squid Game 3 doll Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ Travel360 เที่ยวรอบทิศ and ก๋วยเตี๋ยวไก่เบตง

ICONSIAM Park was transformed into a replica of the secret competition grounds, allowing fans to participate in games from the series, such as Ddakji and AEIOU Stop.

Netflix recently confirmed that Squid Game Season 3 will premiere on June 27, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk announced it will be the final season of the series.

Squid Game 3
Photo via Facebook/ Travel360 เที่ยวรอบทิศ

To mark the occasion, Gogowa returned to Bangkok, this time with her male counterpart, Cheol-su. The male doll was introduced in the final scenes of Season 2, hinting at a more prominent role in the chilling children’s games to come.

Gogowa doll Squid Game Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ Travel360 เที่ยวรอบทิศ

The massive 12-metre dolls appeared near the iconic Giant Swing in Bangkok’s Old Town, holding each end of a rope, inviting fans to play a virtual rope-jumping game.

According to MGR Online, the two figures are the largest Squid Game dolls in the world. Thailand is the only country to feature them. The display will open for fans to take photos from June 28.

