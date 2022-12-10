Entertainment
Too much free time – Malaysian puzzler slices and dices Mr Potato Head
A Malaysian puzzle enthusiast has broken a Guinness World Record through the worthy activity of slicing and dicing a Mr Potato Head toy in 5.43 seconds.
After countless hours of arduous practice, Lim Kai Yi of Butterworth finally achieved his sad little dream of taking the record for the fastest time to assemble Mr. Potato Head. Applicants must start with a completely naked potato head and add the feet, arms, face and hat faster than other competitors, (who have also spent many years fumbling around with plastic toys).
Yi completed in a time of 5.43 seconds, beating the record for assembling Mr. Potato Head of 5.69 seconds, set in December 2021 by British teenager Matilda Walden.
Yi previously broke other completely useless record including the fastest time to solve a 4×5 Klotski puzzle blindfolded and the fastest time to complete a Soma cube blindfolded.
This year’s Rubik cube champion Matty Hiroto Inaba completed the 3x3x3 cube event in an average time of 5.62 seconds in Canada, showing that the Potato Head record is only slightly easier than the 3×3 cube, despite the Rubik’s cube being considered a much more challenging event.
The world cubing record is a lot faster.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Too much free time – Malaysian puzzler slices and dices Mr Potato Head
UPDATE: Polish men identified after assaulting Cambodian woman
Document forgers arrested in Chon Buri
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
The Ultimate Thrill & Chill, Day & Night Place in Phuket | Blue Tree Phuket
Dancing to the rhythm of her own beat ft. Sophie Indracusin | Thaiger Podcast EP.15
VIDEO: Thieves mess with the wrong gold shop owner in northern Thailand
Thailand News Today | Immigration Police to Revise Visa Extension Criteria
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
Transport officials expect tens of thousands of bus travellers in Thailand during three-day weekend.
Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
Overstaying former pro footballer arrested for hawking lottery tickets in Thailand
Twitter investigation discovers mass censorship & blacklisting under previous regime
Brief history of the Japanese Onsen in Thailand
Officials say no to floating lanterns and fireworks on Patong Beach
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight touches down Thailand
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand
A few good apples – Taxi drivers are not all bad
Thailand teaches Indonesia how to legalise cannabis
Insurgent bomb derails train in Songkhla
Plumber murders and robs Thai woman in Bangkok
Miracle of birth – Barcelona refugees run for beautiful horizon
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis1 day ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
-
Crime4 days ago
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
-
Crime2 days ago
Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
-
Thailand4 days ago
Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa most popular among Americans and Chinese
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Father chains up daughter and forces her to return to abusive husband
-
Cannabis News3 days ago
Thailand teaches Indonesia how to legalise cannabis
-
Tourism1 day ago
Miracle of birth – Barcelona refugees run for beautiful horizon