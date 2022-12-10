Crime
UPDATE: Polish men identified after assaulting Cambodian woman
Police in Pattaya have now issued arrest warrants for two Polish men that have been identified in a brutal attack on a young Cambodian woman. She was violently attacked and tortured in Chon Buri province in eastern Thailand.
The young woman says she was tricked by Polish men who said they wanted to pay her to draw something. She says the men slashed and stabbed her with a knife, beat her with a hammer, and threw acid all over her body, leaving her covered in wounds and dripping with blood.
The 30 year old woman was a freelance artist working for a Cambodian charity foundation. She has spent the last year in Pattaya. The attack took place at the beginning of last month. She is still recovering in the Bangkok Pattaya Hospital, the chief of the Bang Lamung Police Station told The Pattaya News yesterday.
Now, 22 year old Daniel Majewski and 31 year old Mateusz Piotr Krynicki have been named as the primary suspects in the heinous crime. Police say they used a woman’s picture on a WhatsApp profile and contacted the Cambodian artist. They offered to hire her to do some painting work on a freelance basis on November 1.
Police investigations reveal that the two had been staying in South Pattaya since October 20. The day before they committed the crime, they staked out an abandoned house in Naklua as they planned their attack. CCTV footage that corroborates and confirms they were checking out the house used has been recovered.
When the Cambodian woman, who says she did not know the men and had no contact with them before the incident, met up with the two Polish men, they grabbed her by force and took her to the abandoned house. There they taped her mouth shut, tied her up with wire, and began their depraved acts of torture.
A number of pieces of evidence have been collected from that house and are currently being examined for DNA and fingerprints from the suspects by the police labs. Investigations show that the two Polish men fled the country shortly after the crime. They flew to the Philippines on November 3.
On November 10, the Pattaya Provincial Court issued warrants for the arrest of the two Polish men. The warrants were issued for allegations of collusion in physical assault and illegally detaining others. Meanwhile, police in Bang Lamung are working with Interpol to get international arrest warrants issued to capture the men and bring them to justice.
