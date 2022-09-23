Controversial Britist street artist Banksy in Bangkok

Connect with us

An art exhibition by the controversial British street artist Banksy is coming to the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Bangkok next month.

Under the banner of The Art of Banksy: Without Limits, the exhibit will display over 150 works by the anarchic graffiti artist on October 26 until the end of the year.

The exhibit will showcase a number of authentic pieces, including photographs, prints, sculptures, and multimedia expositions using video mapping modes.

Banksy’s artwork takes a number of forms. It is satirical, subversive, and political, which manages to combine a distinctive stencilling technique with black humour, and biting political and social commentary.

Banksy once characterised graffiti as a form of underclass “revenge,” or guerrilla warfare that allows an individual to snatch away power, territory and glory from a bigger and better-equipped enemy.

The real identity of Banksy is the subject of much speculation. It is understood he hails from Bristol and was a founder member of the trip-hop band Massive Attack in the early 1990s.

Art Attack presenter Neil Buchanan and Pembroke Dock councillor Billy Gannon were two believed to be the artist but they both deny it.

Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja (a.k.a 3D) is the most likely candidate, given he had been a graffiti artist during the 1980s before forming the band.

But Banksy’s real identity appears to belong to 48 year old Robin Gunningham from Yate, 19 kilometres away from Bristol. He originally called himself Robin Banks, which morphed into Banksy.

Advance tickets can be bought until October 12 from MOCA Bangkok and ZipEvent. Prices are 185 baht for students and 260 baht for adults.

The Art of Banksy: Without Limits will be open to the public until October 26 to December 31.

SOURCE: MG ONLINE

 

Recent comments:
Shade_Wilder
2022-09-23 10:57
I am really happy to hear that the show is coming to Bangkok, and I hope it inspires a whole new generation of Thai artists in the capital and beyond; I love the few graffiti pieces by locals we have…
Cabra
2022-09-23 11:48
Love MOCA. Looking fwd to seeing this exhibit. What would be cool is if Banksy shows up somewhere in Thailand to leave behind a new street piece. 

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

