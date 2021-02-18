Thailand reports first physician to die of Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand reports first physician to die of Covid-19
Thailand is reporting its first physician to die of the Covid-19 virus. The doctor, Panya Hanphanitphan, in the central Maha Sarakham province, passed away this morning as confirmed by his family and a healthcare foundation in which he served as a senior advisor.
Panya supposedly caught the disease from a patient who tested positive for the virus and sought treatment at his clinic in January. Local health authorities say 3 patients with coronavirus visited his clinic in January when the virus broke out in the province.
Upon learning of the infected patients’, Panya shut down his clinic, and underwent a Covid test, with the result coming back negative. The doctor then retested on February 1, with the results coming back as positive. He was admitted to the hospital, but his condition worsened and he succumbed to the virus early this morning.
Panya’s death is the 83rd to be reported in the country since the outbreak began in early 2020. Both Maha Sarakham, and the northern province of Tak, have recorded a rise in cases, with Maha Sarakham reporting 21 new patients in recent days. As of yesterday, Thailand has reported 150 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 25,111 since the pandemic began.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Chon Buri
Quarantine hotel threatens to sue over complaint about cockroach in food
A quarantine hotel in the eastern province of Chon Buri is threatening legal action after a Thai returnee lambasted the facility on social media. It is the second Thai hotel to appear hyper-sensitive to criticism. In October 2020, a hotel on Koh Chang threatened to suean American guest if he did not apologise for his negative review of the property.
Dunyawit Phadungsaeng, who recently returned from San Francisco, opted to spend his quarantine time at the Ambassador City Jomtien Hotel and then posted a catalogue of photos and videos to document his ‘challenging’ experiences.
“It was probably the most terrible 14 days of my life. Don’t call it quarantine as it’s better called imprisonment. People said that (state quarantine) is okay and habitable. I didn’t expect it to be a fancy 5-star hotel, but have you ever been disappointed even when you had no expectations?”
Among Dunyawit’s complaints were poor WiFi, a TV that didn’t work, fungus in his bed, and a persistent smell that lingered even after he’d changed rooms 3 times. He also wrote about the cockroaches and mosquitoes in his room, adding that the hotel made him pay for insect spray to kill them. The post also mentions water leaking from the ceiling, but the real tipping point was the food, which he claims was not just bad, but unsanitary. He says that at one point, he found half a cockroach in a pasta dish.
His rant has now gone viral, forcing the hotel to issue a statement. However, the response, when it came, was not an apology, but a threat of legal action. While not naming Dunyawit specifically, the hotel says it has filed defamation suits against people it accuses of spreading lies about the property.
“Ambassador City Jomtien Hotel wants to notify any related agencies to stop any kind of actions that will defame (the hotel) and violate the law. Or else, we will have to take maximum legal action.”
Despite the threat, Dunyawit is not backing down.
“If you think I lied, please come and show people what’s going on. Don’t come to apologise later, because I won’t accept it from people who don’t sincerely mean it.”
Coconuts reports that phone calls to the hotel have gone unanswered and it’s understood to have suspended operations. Meanwhile, opinion is divided among former guests, some of whom agree with Dunyawit’s criticism, others who say they had a good experience. However, most are in agreement that the hotel has failed the crisis management test, with one Facebook user slamming the property for tarnishing the entire industry.
“You are an embarrassment to the hospitality industry, dragging the reputation of hoteliers all around the world down with you. If you don’t understand crisis management, you’d better close your business.”
Photos were posted on Topp Dunyawit Phadungsaeng’s Facebook page.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Traders at 2 Pathum Thani markets unhappy with extended closure order
Traders at 2 wet markets in the central province of Pathum Thani have expressed their frustration at the decision to keep the markets closed until next Thursday. The Pornpat and Suchart markets, in the Thanyaburi district, have been closed since last Friday and were supposed to re-open yesterday. However, officials have extended the closure in response to a number of new Covid-19 infections.
However, vendors say the new cases are not linked to the markets and the ongoing closure is having a significant impact on traders who are struggling to put food on the table and pay their bills. Noodle seller Pannee Paophan from Pornpat market says they haven’t received any discount on rent or any other assistance from the market owners. She adds that every vendor in the market has already been tested for the virus, but officials are now testing people who live nearby and wrongly attributing positive cases to the market.
The Bangkok Post reports that Pannee was speaking to the media while Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was visiting the market. Another vendor at Suchart market echoes Pannee’s comments. The fishball seller, named only as Onn, says factory workers who live near the market are being tested for Covid-19 and new infections are being reported as having come from the market. He says all workers at the market have already been tested, pointing out that while the market only has about 1,000 workers, officials say they have tested over 3,000. Onn says the extra cases are not from the market and is worried that more positive cases will lead to the closure being extended even further.
“The authorities initially told us that the markets would be closed for 5 days, but now the closure has been extended for 9 more days. I want to ask what the vendors will eat. We are suffering now.”
Meanwhile, the governor of Pathum Thani, Chaiwat Chuenkosum, says that when vaccines become available, vendors at both markets will be vaccinated.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM hits back at criticism of vaccine rollout, threatens to hold critics responsible for delays
The Thai PM has hit back at opposition politicians who have criticised the national vaccine rollout, warning them that any delays with delivery will be their fault. Responding to Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, an MP from the Move Forward Party who questioned delivery timescales, Prayut Chan-o-cha warned critics not to politicise the matter.
“I am concerned that comments on the vaccines will cause problems. I don’t want it to be politicised. You have to be careful. If we cannot get what has been agreed upon because of this, you must accept responsibility.”
According to a Bangkok Post report, Wiroj says the delays in getting adequate vaccine doses into the country will have a significant impact on economic recovery.
“According to an estimate from the government, if the vaccine rollout is too slow by one month, the economic losses will amount to about 250 billion baht a month. Therefore, each day the government delays its rollout, the country will lose 8.3 billion baht, or 347 million baht per hour. The vaccination is not only about preventing the outbreak – its importance also lies in ensuring a faster economic recovery and easing the plight of Thais nationwide.”
The PM says the government is fully aware of the financial hardship being endured by people and is busy trying to solve those problems.
“I have to listen to doctors and make sure vaccines arrive as soon as possible. I don’t want any delay. However, I insist Thailand has done a better job of controlling Covid-19 than several other countries, and we’re still trying to do even better.”
He adds that once Thailand is producing its own Covid-19 vaccine, things will improve. Thailand’s vaccine is due to begin first stage human trials next month, with the use of 210 volunteers. The second phase will begin in April and will involve 250 volunteers, followed by phase 3 before the end of the year.
Wiroj’s criticism was not only reserved for the delay in vaccine delivery, he has also questioned the government’s procurement decisions, asking why vaccines weren’t purchased from the Chinese firm, Sinopharm, which used the same technology as the government’s chosen supplier, Sinovac. It’s understood the Sinopharm jab was approved for general use in December, demonstrating an efficacy of over 79% in phase 3 trials. Meanwhile, there is still no phase 3 trial data for the Sinovac jab.
The MP also slammed the decision not to join the vaccine procurement programme organised by the World Health Organistation. Wiroj says many richer countries, such as Canada, Norway, and Australia, have joined the Covax programme, along with many EU countries.
The government has responded to accusations that Thailand is the only South-East Asian nation to not join Covax, by pointing out that the Kingdom is not eligible for free or low-cost vaccine doses. As a “middle-income” country, Thailand would have to pay full price, without knowing which vaccines might be delivered or when. Spokesman Anucha Buraphachaisri says Thailand opted out of joining Covax in order to sign its own deals with chosen manufacturers as by law, the government can’t spend money on vaccines where there is no proof of efficacy.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
PETA calls for Thai and US militaries to stop killing animals in Cobra Gold training
Another Thai teacher accused of abusing young student
Thailand reports first physician to die of Covid-19
Detained protest leader Arnon Nampa named as influential leader in “Time 100 Next”
Pro-democracy activists planning another rally after prosecution delayed
Hackers take aim at Myanmar government website
Quarantine hotel threatens to sue over complaint about cockroach in food
What can you cook up from a 7-11? l Chef Kai Kauder | VIDEO
Monk’s image on American brand shirt draws criticism from Thai Buddhists
Government crackdown on foreigners teaching without work permits
Australians wake up to Facebook news blackout
Traders at 2 Pathum Thani markets unhappy with extended closure order
PM hits back at criticism of vaccine rollout, threatens to hold critics responsible for delays
Some Thai Airways employees accused of faking death certificates for funeral allowances
Thailand News Today | PM parliamentary rebuke, ‘OnlyFans’ Covid alternative | February 17
12 year old Chon Buri girl finds king cobra in her home
Thai government steps into the matchmaking game
QAnon, plandemics and sheeple – making sense of the Covid conspiracy-speak
Economy expert says Phuket’s income per capita could soon fall below poverty line
Despite lack of vaccine clarity, TAT still aiming for Q3 revival of foreign tourism
Scientists say Thailand bats could spread similar coronaviruses
Starbucks Thailand to make drinking and shopping a “thing”
Police raid Bangkok bar, 13 people arrested for allegedly violating Emergency Decree
Singapore begins flying with Covid-19 vaccinated employees
Thais speak out against police violence after riot officers beat volunteer medic
Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south
126 new cases, 116 local transmissions-Covid-19 Update
Navy starts “Thai Submarines” Facebook page following last year’s controversy
More than 20 police injured in clash with protesters in Bangkok
UPDATE: SPM Shopping Mall Scam – do you know someone involved? | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
Thais speak out against police violence after riot officers beat volunteer medic
- Insurgency3 days ago
Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south
- Thailand3 days ago
Navy starts “Thai Submarines” Facebook page following last year’s controversy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai government says tourism-dependent locations will get high priority in vaccination drive
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thailand becomes more cannabis-friendly after leaves removed from narcotics list
- Thailand4 days ago
Ancient artefacts smuggled to the US in the 1960s will be sent back to Thailand
- Crime2 days ago
Police in Phuket arrest Dutch national for alleged involvement in SPM Shopping Mall scam
- Thailand21 hours ago
Some Thais post X-rated content on OnlyFans to earn money during the pandemic