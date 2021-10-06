Wednesday Covid Update: 9,886 new cases and 102 deaths

Today, the CCSA reported 9,866 new Covid-19 cases and 102 coronavirus-related deaths. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, the CCSA has reported 1,638,234 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,115 recoveries. There are now 108,022 people being treated for Covid-19 in Thailand.

Out of the new cases reported today, 45 were found in correctional facilities, a significant decrease. Tens of thousands of inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

More information and provincial totals will be released this afternoon.

