Thailand
Government considering legalising e-cigarettes amid outcry from health groups
The government is looking at ways e-cigarettes could be legalised, in order to offer a less harmful alternative to smoking regular cigarettes. The Digital Economy and Society Minister, Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, says he believes vaping is safer for people trying to quit smoking, but his comments have been met with fierce opposition from health campaigners, according to a Bangkok Post report.
The minister has pointed out that e-cigarettes are legal in at least 67 countries, but remain banned in Thailand. He says that not only could they offer a safer alternative to Thailand’s 10 million smokers, but home-grown tobacco could potentially be used in e-cigarettes for export, benefiting both the Tobacco Authority of Thailand and Thai tobacco growers.
However, Somsri Pausawasdi from the National Alliance for a Tobacco-Free Thailand has pushed back against the suggestion, adding that thousands of people in Thailand die from smoking every year.
“Various elements of society, both government and non-government, have been working hard to reduce the number of smokers, so legalising e-cigarettes will only exacerbate the situation.”
She goes on to say that all 924 of NATFT’s member organisations support the existing ban on e-cigarettes and any other new smoking methods and have offered to work with the government on new regulations governing such products.
According to the Bangkok Post, Ronnachai Kongsakon from the Tobacco Control Research and Knowledge Management Centre says that worldwide studies into the use of e-cigarettes indicate that vaping could do more harm than good. He insists e-cigarettes are not a safer alternative for people who want to stop smoking, pointing out that little is known about the long-term health effects.
Meanwhile, the global International Union against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease has advised that the best way for low to medium-income countries to deal with health problems arising from e-cigarettes is to ban them.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
New star-shaped flower found at national park in southern Thailand’s Ranong
Prayut welcomes PM nomination, Visa on Arrival for Sandbox | Thailand Top Stories | October 6
Chiang Mai couple arrested for selling outdoor sex show online
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Prayut mulling nomination for next PM, Media freedom of speech | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.104
Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupt Paris Fashion Week show
Thailand to finalise procurement contract for new Covid-19 drug within 2 weeks
Vaccine donation from Iceland and Germany confirmed
Government considering legalising e-cigarettes amid outcry from health groups
Wednesday Covid Update: 9,886 new cases and 102 deaths
Activists petition to stop emergency decree being used to curtail freedom of speech
Flood warning issued for Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Joe Ferrari confiscated 400 luxury cars, Arrest over sex trafficking | Oct 5
Phuket “Sandbox” to allow visitors from overseas to apply for “Visa on Arrival”
Tuesday Covid Update: 9,869 new cases; provincial totals
Police rescue more than 40 wild monkeys reportedly being smuggled to restaurants
Thailand to charge foreign arrivals 500 baht “tourism fee” from next year
Thai baht to continue dropping against the USD
American man arrested over alleged rape of massuese, attack of young girl
Police arrest protesters yesterday including naked woman
Court rules for Health Ministry, calls dual pricing beneficial
Swiss man arrested for allegedly beating a man to death, claiming self-defence
Updated regulations on Thailand’s quarantine period for international arrivals
Former cop accused of torture and murder was involved in seizure of over 400 luxury cars
Police say American man confesses to rape and assaults, blames drug use
New eased rules for travellers entering Thailand enacted
“Sandbox” period in Phuket shortened to 7 days for vaccinated travellers
All countries now eligible for Thailand’s sandbox programme
Son of rape victim rebukes police for cancelling American suspect’s crime reenactment
Phuket “Sandbox” to allow visitors from overseas to apply for “Visa on Arrival”
Taxi hailing apps legalised, fares from 40 baht, 10,000 in Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand to charge foreign arrivals 500 baht “tourism fee” from next year
- Bangkok4 days ago
American man arrested over alleged rape of massuese, attack of young girl
- Crime2 days ago
Swiss man arrested for allegedly beating a man to death, claiming self-defence
- Crime1 day ago
Former cop accused of torture and murder was involved in seizure of over 400 luxury cars
- Crime3 days ago
Police say American man confesses to rape and assaults, blames drug use
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
All countries now eligible for Thailand’s sandbox programme
- Crime3 days ago
Son of rape victim rebukes police for cancelling American suspect’s crime reenactment
- Thailand20 hours ago
Phuket “Sandbox” to allow visitors from overseas to apply for “Visa on Arrival”
Recent comments: