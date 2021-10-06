Connect with us

Thailand

Government considering legalising e-cigarettes amid outcry from health groups

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Lindsay Fox

The government is looking at ways e-cigarettes could be legalised, in order to offer a less harmful alternative to smoking regular cigarettes. The Digital Economy and Society Minister, Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, says he believes vaping is safer for people trying to quit smoking, but his comments have been met with fierce opposition from health campaigners, according to a Bangkok Post report.

The minister has pointed out that e-cigarettes are legal in at least 67 countries, but remain banned in Thailand. He says that not only could they offer a safer alternative to Thailand’s 10 million smokers, but home-grown tobacco could potentially be used in e-cigarettes for export, benefiting both the Tobacco Authority of Thailand and Thai tobacco growers.

However, Somsri Pausawasdi from the National Alliance for a Tobacco-Free Thailand has pushed back against the suggestion, adding that thousands of people in Thailand die from smoking every year.

“Various elements of society, both government and non-government, have been working hard to reduce the number of smokers, so legalising e-cigarettes will only exacerbate the situation.”

She goes on to say that all 924 of NATFT’s member organisations support the existing ban on e-cigarettes and any other new smoking methods and have offered to work with the government on new regulations governing such products.

According to the Bangkok Post, Ronnachai Kongsakon from the Tobacco Control Research and Knowledge Management Centre says that worldwide studies into the use of e-cigarettes indicate that vaping could do more harm than good. He insists e-cigarettes are not a safer alternative for people who want to stop smoking, pointing out that little is known about the long-term health effects.

Meanwhile, the global International Union against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease has advised that the best way for low to medium-income countries to deal with health problems arising from e-cigarettes is to ban them.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Shade_Wilder
2021-10-06 10:58
"The government is looking at ways e-cigarettes could be legalised, in order to offer a less harmful alternative to smoking regular cigarettes." How about instead of a "less harmful" alternative, the government mandate a "No-Harm" mandate by raising the tax…
image
gummy
2021-10-06 11:04
No doubt the prime motive is not to legalise "in order to offer a less harmful alternative to smoking regular cigarettes" , rather find another way of applying additional taxes.
image
HolyCowCm
2021-10-06 11:43
E-cigs took the school system in the USA by storm and they if have excessive vaping use are dangerous to constricting the lungs and the chemicals in them. This has to be about new taxes and appeasing the young kids…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand21 mins ago

New star-shaped flower found at national park in southern Thailand’s Ranong
Prayut welcomes PM nomination, Visa on Arrival for Sandbox | Thailand Top Stories | October 6
Morning Top Stories Thailand26 mins ago

Prayut welcomes PM nomination, Visa on Arrival for Sandbox | Thailand Top Stories | October 6
Crime40 mins ago

Chiang Mai couple arrested for selling outdoor sex show online

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand43 mins ago

Prayut mulling nomination for next PM, Media freedom of speech | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.104
World1 hour ago

Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupt Paris Fashion Week show
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Thailand to finalise procurement contract for new Covid-19 drug within 2 weeks
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Vaccine donation from Iceland and Germany confirmed
Thailand2 hours ago

Government considering legalising e-cigarettes amid outcry from health groups
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 9,886 new cases and 102 deaths
Protests2 hours ago

Activists petition to stop emergency decree being used to curtail freedom of speech
Weather3 hours ago

Flood warning issued for Bangkok
Thailand News Today18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Joe Ferrari confiscated 400 luxury cars, Arrest over sex trafficking | Oct 5
Visa20 hours ago

Phuket “Sandbox” to allow visitors from overseas to apply for “Visa on Arrival”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 9,869 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand21 hours ago

Police rescue more than 40 wild monkeys reportedly being smuggled to restaurants
Thailand3 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending