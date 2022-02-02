Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Wednesday Covid Update: 8,587 new cases; provincial totals
22 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,207 with 509 of those fatalities since the start of this year.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 8,587 new Covid-19 cases and 8,485 recoveries. There are now 83,094 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 55 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,456,551 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 233,116 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 115,531,164 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 26,276 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 50,692 received their second dose, and 197,680 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Chon Buri – 385
Bangkok – 1,431
Samut Prakan – 823
Ubon Ratchathani – 123
Phuket – 387
Khon Kaen – 155
Chiang Mai – 146
Nonthaburi – 421
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 107
Rayong – 99
Udon Thani – 132
Buriram – 65
Surat Thani – 54
Maha Sarakham – 145
Nakhon Ratchasima – 143
Pathum Thani – 166
Samut Sakhon – 145
Songkla – 45
Pattalung – 74
Chachoengsao – 115
Sisaket – 181
Kalasin – 65
Prachuap Kiri Khan – 55
Roi Et – 92
Surin – 81
Nakhon Sawan – 60
Prachin Buri – 84
Nakhon Pathom – 76
Lampang – 21
Pitsanuloak – 60
Saraburi – 110
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 68
Trang – 40
Phang Nga – 60
Chaiyaphum – 95
Tak – 65
Lop Buri – 98
Petchabun – 136
Krabi – 85
Kanchanaburi – 93
Ratchaburi – 276
Chanthaburi – 84
Sakon Nakhon – 23
Nong Kai – 119
Trat – 22
Yasothon – 33
Nan – 88
Srakaew – 70
Chumporn – 61
Payao – 26
Nakhon Panom – 36
Mukdaharn – 7
Chiang Rai – 23
Phetchburi – 98
Pattani – 11
Suphan Buri – 114
Kamphaeng Phet – 41
Nakhon Nayok – 71
Satun – 4
Bueng Karn – 14
Amnat Charoen – 5
Yala – 8
Uthai Thani – 11
Mae Hong Son – 9
Loei – 54
Nong Bua Lumphu – 38
Chainat – 18
Pichit – 20
Phrae – 80
Uttaradit – 40
Sukhothai – 40
Narathiwas – 4
Samut Songkhram – 13
Ranong – 20
Lamphun – 28
Ang Thong – 10
Singburi – 12
