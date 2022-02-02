Farmers dress as superheroes to get more customers after drop in sales during pandemic

A Thai sugarcane farmer in Prachin Buri and his brother-in-law are dressing up as Batman and Superman to attract more customers. Sales had dropped since the Covid-19 pandemic, and the two needed a way to bring them back up. The two men sell sugarcane juice every day between 1pm and 3pm at the intersection on Route 359 in Krabin Buri, a district in Prachin Buri. They came up with the costume idea together in December, and after they started wearing the costumes many bikers noticed them, driving their sales up.

Food vendors are one of the industries in Thailand hit hardest by the pandemic, since would-be customers have been scared to buy street food because of the spread of germs. Last summer, the demand for food delivery in Bangkok rose from 68.8 million baht in 2020, to 74 million baht in 2021. Euromonitor says it could be as much as 99 million baht in 2024. Many food vendors had to adapt to online sales.

Source: Bangkok Post | Nikkei Asia