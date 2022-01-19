Wednesday Covid Update: 7,122 new cases; provincial totals

12 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 21,968 with 270 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 7,122 new Covid-19 cases and 7,460 recoveries. There are now 81,602 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 15 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,344,933 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 121,498 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 110,310,481 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 45,031 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 96,086 received their second dose, and 340,711 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 506

Bangkok – 820

Samut Prakan – 601

Ubon Ratchathani – 166

Phuket – 383

Khon Kaen -313

Chiang Mai – 133

Nonthaburi – 319

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 80

Rayong – 156

Udon Thani – 76

Buriram – 112

Surat Thani – 109

Maha Sarakarm – 69

Nakhon Ratchasima – 124

Pathum Thani – 250

Samut Sakhon – 185

Songkhla – 91

Pattalung – 82

Chachoengsao – 95

Sisaket – 79

Kalasin – 71

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 61

Roi Et – 37

Surin – 71

Nakhon Sawan – 62

Prachin Buri – 58

Nakhon Pathom – 61

Lampang – 20

Pitsanuloak – 62

Saraburi – 66

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 93

Trang – 26

Phang Nga – 89

Chaiyaphum – 37

Tak – 29

Lop Buri – 20

Petchabun – 41

Krabi – 82

Kanchanaburi – 72

Ratchaburi – 77

Chanthaburi – 60

Sakhon Nakhon – 31

Nong Kai – 58

Trat – 12

Yasothon – 27

Nan – 42

Srakaew – 41

Chumporn – 111

Payao – 30

Nakhon Panom – 11

Mukdaharn – 44

Chiang Rai – 32

Phetchburi – 54

Pattani – 21

Suphan Buri – 61

Kamphaeng Phet – 14

Nakhon Nayok – 49

Satun – 20

Bueng Karn – 11

Amnat Charoen – 30

Yala – 12

Uthai Thani – 9

Mae Hong Son – 6

Loei – 56

Nong Bua Lumphu – 24

Chainat – 18

Pichit – 15

Phrae – 17

Uttaladit – 27

Sukhothai – 35

Narathiwas – 14

Samut Songkhram – 18

Ranong – 11

Lamphun – 25

Ang Thong -4

Singburi – 1