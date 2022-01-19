Bangkok
1 million face masks labeled as Japanese busted as Chinese
In the Bangkok suburb of Samut Prakan, police raided a warehouse where they found 1 million face masks that were labelled as being from Japan when in actuality they were produced and shipped from China. The economic crime division of the police uncovered the Chinese masks, with an estimated value of about 3 million baht, during a raid in a warehouse in the Phraeksa area of the province.
The police busted the warehouse with the counterfeit Chinese masks that were labelled as though they were from Japan. They found that some of the masks even had exercise labels from Japan on them despite the fact that they were actually imported from China.
The importers likely faked the labelling and import details of the masks to make cheap Chinese knockoffs appear to be more valuable Japanese products. Police believe that the face masks that were manufactured in China were of inferior quality with substandard materials. The labelling from Japan was likely fake so that they could be passed off as higher quality merchandise with Japanese approval that could fetch a much higher price when sold.
No arrests tied to the fake Chinese masks were officially announced at the time of the raid yesterday, the investigation is ongoing and prosecution and charges are likely imminent.
SOURCE: ASEAN Now
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Canada bids farewell to Malaysia’s Supermax over alleged forced labour
Alleged Bengal tiger poachers must remove their homes from national park
Man in Phuket threatens new neighbour with 30 gunshots
Top 11 Best Influencer Marketing Agencies in Thailand
City Guide: Top 5 activities for families in Bangkok 2022
Police in 54 km car chase when man on yabba steals semi truck
Cambodian opposition leader accused of treason asks court to drop charges
Indonesia lifts ban on international arrivals from high risk countries
Crocodile farm in Chon Buri urges locals to eat crocodile as pork, chicken prices rise
1 million face masks labeled as Japanese busted as Chinese
Wednesday Covid Update: 7,122 new cases; provincial totals
Roadside bomb explodes on road in Deep South province, damages police truck
Parents and teachers protest against ATK test and face mask mandates at schools
Omicron accounts for 90% of new infections in Thailand
British man fined for overstay after being forced into Bangkok quarantine
Hungarian wanted overseas arrested in Bangkok, overstayed visa by 10 years
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
Thai airlines pin their hopes on government resuming Test & Go
Thai police investigate deaths of 2 foreign nationals in Phuket, Chon Buri
Change of mood over Covid restrictions as demands rise to reboot Test & Go
Phuket’s critical situation calls for increased support
5 criteria set for hospitalising Covid-19 patients in Bangkok
No cut-off date announced for Test & Go entry with pre-approved Thailand Pass
Tourists with mild symptoms can have Covid treatment covered by Thai insurance
Thailand Pass scam: Authorities warn not to pay third party
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
Best smartphones to use for travelling in 2022
Nong Khai bridge the final step in China-Laos-Thailand Railway
Police find Covid-19 infected missing Russian tourist… In his own hotel room
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Business2 days ago
Thai airlines pin their hopes on government resuming Test & Go
- Thai Travel2 days ago
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
- China4 days ago
Nong Khai bridge the final step in China-Laos-Thailand Railway
- Thailand1 day ago
The return of Test & Go? Health Minister to propose entry scheme be restored
- Thailand2 days ago
Tourists unsure about new 300-baht fee, question how money will be spent
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 infection rate, totals in international travellers surging
- Economy3 days ago
Pork, petrol and noodles – inflation impacting prices in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s Health Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration