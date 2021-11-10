Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Wednesday Covid Update: 6,978 new cases; provincial totals
62 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 19,826 with 19,732 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 6,978 new Covid-19 cases and 7,697 recoveries. There are now 96,463 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 1,989,473 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,960,610 of those infections.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 81,761,062 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 239,164 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 520,475 received their second dose, and 32,616 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | US offers more vaccines, Largest hydro-solar farm in Thailand | Nov. 10
Thammasat University vs. Foreign Affairs Ministry: 1.5 million vaccines lost
Palang Pracharath MP fights to keep seat on panel
Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 offers modern and luxurious living
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Wednesday Covid Update: 6,978 new cases; provincial totals
Government wants 76 billion baht to support rice farmers
National Park featuring Thailand’s highest peak reopens
US journalist Fenster faces charges of terrorism and sedition
Opposition wants to look into ‘misuse of law’ to silence protesters
Deer wearing masks, Infected tourists, Bars open yet? | Thaiger Bites | Ep.57
AirAsia flights from Kuala Lumpur to Phuket return for Sandbox scheme
Thailand Top Stories | PM stresses Thailand-US Partnerships, Ban Chinese ATK | November 10
British Foreign Secretary arrives in Thailand for talks with government officials
Pattaya Beach fight over an affair on TikTok results in 5 arrests
Haters on YouTube, Thai politics, Phuket Seafood festival | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep.128
Thai Cabinet gives the green light for procurement of Molnupiravir
“We’re fixing it” – Government responds to Thailand Pass complaints
Successes and failures in the Thailand Pass programme
Thailand Pass Issues, Thai Airways in trouble again | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep. 124
Thailand Pass – BKK on a Friday evening. Where was everyone? | VIDEO
Pattaya bar owner goes on hunger strike over government diddling and re-opening fiasco
Government officials meet to discuss long-term visa options for foreigners
TAT revises goal to 700,000 international travellers to Thailand in 2021
Despite errors, over 65,000 have applied for Thailand Pass
Thailand reopening: 20,000 total entered, 50,000 Passes approved
Girl recovering well after Thailand’s first case of “severe side-effects” from Pfizer vaccine
New ferry route Chon Buri-Songkhla, new speedboat Chumphon-Samui
Thailand Pass – 3 options to come back to Thailand right now
Police say there’s enough evidence to convict “Joe Ferrari” on all 4 charges
Chinese travellers forced to stay home as rest of Asia re-opens to tourism
Workers returning from provinces can get second, third vaccine doses in Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
“We’re fixing it” – Government responds to Thailand Pass complaints
- Thailand3 days ago
Successes and failures in the Thailand Pass programme
- Business3 days ago
Pattaya bar owner goes on hunger strike over government diddling and re-opening fiasco
- Thailand1 day ago
Government officials meet to discuss long-term visa options for foreigners
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand reopening: 20,000 total entered, 50,000 Passes approved
- Thailand3 days ago
New ferry route Chon Buri-Songkhla, new speedboat Chumphon-Samui
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 offers modern and luxurious living
- Media1 day ago
Uproar among Thais on Twitter after social media attacks on Isaan people