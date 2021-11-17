Connect with us

Wednesday Covid Update: 6,524 new cases; provincial totals

56 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 20,199 with 20,105 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 6,524 new Covid-19 cases and 7,191 recoveries. There are now 91,382 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,037,224 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 2,008,361 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 86,071,507 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 211,269 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 412,749 received their second dose, and 35,363 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Wednesday Covid Update: 6,524 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

