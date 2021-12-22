Wednesday Covid Update: 2,532 cases; provincial totals

31 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 21,471 with 21,377 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 2,532 new Covid-19 cases and 3,191 recoveries. There are now 38,202 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 48 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,199,061 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 2,170,198 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 100,615,878 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 81,746 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 166,334 received their second dose, and 195,957 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 421

Samut Prakan – 128

Chon Buri – 150

Samut Sakhon – 21

Nonthaburi – 40

Songkhla – 57

Yala – 28

Rayong – 26

Pattani – 67

Pathum Thani – 38

Narathiwat – 20

Ratchaburi – 53

Nakhon Pathom – 5

Chachoengsao – 55

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 71

Saraburi – 54

Ayutthaya – 15

Nakhon Ratchasima – 46

Phetchaburi – 15

Tak – 70

Kanchanaburi – 25

Surat Thani – 50

Chanthaburi – 21

Khon Kaen – 70

Ubon Ratchathani – 6

Chiang Mai – 56

Udon Thani – 18

Surin – 6

Buriram – 6

Lop Buri – 1

Sisaket – 18

Prachuap Khiri Khan – 56

Phuket – 25

Sa Kaeo – 35

Prachin Buri – 42

Nakhon Sawan – 68

Suphan Buri – 15

Chumphon – 39

Roi Et – 7

Trang – 54

Maha Sarakham – 17

Ang Thong – 3

Samut Songkhram – 4

Nakhon Nayok – 15

Phetchabun – 12

Chaiyaphum – None

Ranong – 4

Phatthalung – 28

Kalasin – 8

Krabi – 58

Kamphaeng Phet – 2

Sakon Nakhon – 5

Trat – 13

Phitsanulok – 52

Sukhothai – 1

Yasothon – 5

Satun – 23

Phang Nga – 38

Phichit – 3

Nakhon Phanom – 1

Chiang Rai – 26

Uttaradit – 1

Nong Bua Lam Phu – None

Nong Khai – 3

Loei – 4

Uthai Thani – 7

Sing Buri – 2

Amnat Charoen – 1

Lamphun – 10

Lampang – 14

Chai Nat – 16

Nan – 2

Mukdahan – None

Phayao – 2

Bueng Kan – 5

Phrae – 2

Mae Hong Son – 58