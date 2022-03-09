Wednesday Covid Update: 22,073 new cases; provincial totals

69 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 23,438 with 1,740 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 22,073 new Covid-19 cases and 24,747 recoveries. There are now 221,585 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 151 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,088,873 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 865,438 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 125,199,011 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 55,280 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 18,227 received their second dose, and 88,932 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 976

Bangkok – 3,152

Samut Prakan – 964

Ubon Ratchathani – 274

Phuket – 545

Khon Kaen – 368

Chiang Mai – 293

Nonthaburi – 911

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 888

Rayong – 349

Udon Thani – 154

Buriram – 452

Surat Thani – 171

Maha Sarakham – 343

Nakhon Ratchasima – 415

Pathum Thani – 286

Samut Sakhon – 735

Songkla – 335

Pattalung – 233

Chachoengsao – 436

Sisaket – 198

Kalasin – 262

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 201

Roi Et – 320

Surin – 311

Nakhon Sawan – 240

Prachin Buri – 230

Nakhon Pathom – 399

Lampang – 91

Pitsanuloak – 164

Saraburi – 243

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 619

Trang – 167

Phang Nga – 86

Chaiyaphum – 169

Tak – 182

Lop Buri – 171

Petchabun – 124

Krabi – 153

Kanchanaburi – 285

Ratchaburi – 365

Chanthaburi – 185

Sakon Nakhon – 161

Nong Kai – 244

Trat – 84

Yasothon – 118

Nan – 34

Srakaew – 194

Chumporn – 148

Payao – 96

Nakhon Panom – 65

Mukdaharn – 33

Chiang Rai – 67

Phetchburi – 240

Pattani – 237

Suphan Buri – 352

Kamphaeng Phet – 90

Nakhon Nayok – 148

Satun – 198

Bueng Karn – 121

Amnat Charoen – 26

Yala – 231

Uthai Thani – 49

Mae Hong Son – 22

Loei – 128

Nong Bua Lumphu – 104

Chainat – 32

Pichit – 42

Phrae – 118

Uttaradit – 40

Sukhothai – 137

Narathiwas – 220

Samut Songkhram – 173

Ranong – 144

Lamphun – 2

Ang Thong – 182

Singburi – 105