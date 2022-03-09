Connect with us

Wednesday Covid Update: 22,073 new cases; provincial totals

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Covid-19 testing in Phuket (October 2021) | Photo courtesy of PR Phuket

69 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 23,438 with 1,740 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 22,073 new Covid-19 cases and 24,747 recoveries. There are now 221,585 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 151 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,088,873 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 865,438 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 125,199,011 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 55,280 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 18,227 received their second dose, and 88,932 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 976
Bangkok – 3,152
Samut Prakan – 964
Ubon Ratchathani – 274
Phuket – 545
Khon Kaen – 368
Chiang Mai – 293
Nonthaburi – 911
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 888
Rayong – 349

Udon Thani – 154
Buriram – 452
Surat Thani – 171
Maha Sarakham – 343
Nakhon Ratchasima – 415
Pathum Thani – 286
Samut Sakhon – 735
Songkla – 335
Pattalung – 233
Chachoengsao – 436

Sisaket – 198
Kalasin – 262
Prachuap Kiri Khan – 201
Roi Et – 320
Surin – 311
Nakhon Sawan – 240
Prachin Buri – 230
Nakhon Pathom – 399
Lampang – 91
Pitsanuloak – 164

Saraburi – 243
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 619
Trang – 167
Phang Nga – 86
Chaiyaphum – 169
Tak – 182
Lop Buri – 171
Petchabun – 124
Krabi – 153
Kanchanaburi – 285

Ratchaburi – 365
Chanthaburi – 185
Sakon Nakhon – 161
Nong Kai – 244
Trat – 84
Yasothon – 118
Nan – 34
Srakaew – 194
Chumporn – 148
Payao – 96

Nakhon Panom – 65
Mukdaharn – 33
Chiang Rai – 67
Phetchburi – 240
Pattani – 237
Suphan Buri – 352
Kamphaeng Phet – 90
Nakhon Nayok – 148
Satun – 198
Bueng Karn – 121

Amnat Charoen – 26
Yala – 231
Uthai Thani – 49
Mae Hong Son – 22
Loei – 128
Nong Bua Lumphu – 104
Chainat – 32
Pichit – 42
Phrae – 118
Uttaradit – 40

Sukhothai – 137
Narathiwas – 220
Samut Songkhram – 173
Ranong – 144
Lamphun – 2
Ang Thong – 182
Singburi – 105

 

    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

