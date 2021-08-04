Wednesday Covid Update: 20,200 new cases, provincial totals

Thailand’s daily counts for Covid-19 cases and deaths hit record highs today with 20,200 new Covid-19 cases and 188 coronavirus-related fatalities recorded today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

A total of 672,395 confirmed Covid-19 infections and 5,503 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Thailand since the start of the pandemic last year. Thailand’s latest and most severe wave of the virus, first recorded on April 1, has accounted for 643,522 of those infections and 5,409 of those deaths.

Thailand now has 211,076 active Covid-19 infections. Bangkok, the epicentre of the latest wave, reported 4,118 new Covid-19 cases today. Tight measures, including curfews, closures and travel restrictions, are in place in Bangkok and 28 other provinces classified as “dark red” zones under maximum and strict control.

Chon Buri also reported a high count of 1,678 new Covid-19 cases today. Due to the surge of cases in the coastal province, the “Pattaya Move On” reopening project could be postponed.

Infection rates are also high in provinces surrounding the capital with 1,294 new cases in Samut Sakhon, 945 in Samut Prakan, and 908 in Nonthaburi.

Out of the new cases today, 187 were found in correctional facilities. More than 40,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for the virus over the past several months.

Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…

