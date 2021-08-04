Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Wednesday Covid Update: 20,200 new cases, provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

Thailand’s daily counts for Covid-19 cases and deaths hit record highs today with 20,200 new Covid-19 cases and 188 coronavirus-related fatalities recorded today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

A total of 672,395 confirmed Covid-19 infections and 5,503 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Thailand since the start of the pandemic last year. Thailand’s latest and most severe wave of the virus, first recorded on April 1, has accounted for 643,522 of those infections and 5,409 of those deaths.

Thailand now has 211,076 active Covid-19 infections. Bangkok, the epicentre of the latest wave, reported 4,118 new Covid-19 cases today. Tight measures, including curfews, closures and travel restrictions, are in place in Bangkok and 28 other provinces classified as “dark red” zones under maximum and strict control.

Chon Buri also reported a high count of 1,678 new Covid-19 cases today. Due to the surge of cases in the coastal province, the “Pattaya Move On” reopening project could be postponed.

Infection rates are also high in provinces surrounding the capital with 1,294 new cases in Samut Sakhon, 945 in Samut Prakan, and 908 in Nonthaburi.

Out of the new cases today, 187 were found in correctional facilities. More than 40,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for the virus over the past several months.

Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…

Wednesday Covid Update: 20,200 new cases, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

NOTE: According to the CCSA, 187 cases were detected in correctional facilities.

Wednesday Covid Update: 20,200 new cases, provincial totals | News by Thaiger Wednesday Covid Update: 20,200 new cases, provincial totals | News by Thaiger Wednesday Covid Update: 20,200 new cases, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Wednesday Covid Update: 20,200 new cases, provincial totals
