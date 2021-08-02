Coronavirus (Covid-19)
‘Dark red’ curfews, interprovincial public transport ban possibly until Aug 31 – CCSA
Tight disease control measures including nightly curfews and a ban on interprovincial public transportation from “dark red” provinces are set until August 16, but the measures could be extended until the end of the month, according to a spokesperson during yesterday’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration press briefing. The overall Covid-19 situation and disease control measures are reviewed every two weeks, and it is likely that the tight restrictions will be pushed until August 31, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.
Strict measures were set to be in place until August 2. Despite the tight measures, the Covid-19 situation has not improved. Over the past week, daily Covid-19 cases and deaths have hit record highs. During a CCSA meeting yesterday, chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, officials decided to extend the order, tighten restrictions on interprovincial travel, and recategorise provinces on the colour-coded zoning scale, which is based on the local Covid-19 situation.
“Dark Red” zones
16 more provinces were added to the “dark red” category under maximum and strict control to combat the coronavirus. Now, 29 provinces are classified as “dark red” zones. Tight measures in the zone will continue, including the nightly curfew. The CCSA also tightened restrictions on travel and there is now a ban on interprovincial public transportation services. Transportation services operating within the provinces must continue to limit services to 50% capacity.
Restrictions were eased on restaurants inside shopping centres. The restaurants in the malls, which were closed under the previous order, are now allowed to open for takeaway services only.
Residents are also advised to work from home.
Disease control measures include…
- No interprovincial public transportation services.
- Stay at home from 9pm to 4am.
- Restaurants must only offer takeaway services and must close by 8pm.
- Non-essential stores in shopping centres must remain closed. Restaurants can open for takeaway services only. Supermarkets and pharmacies inside the malls must close by 8pm.
- Sports venues and stadiums must close.
- Beauty clinics and massage parlours must close.
“Red”
There are now 37 provinces classified as “red” provinces under maximum control.
- Checkpoints will be set up to monitor interprovincial travel.
- No public gatherings of more than 20 people.
- Restaurants can offer dine-in services until 11pm. No alcohol is allowed.
- Shopping centres can open, but with a limited number of people and promotions are not allowed.
- Sports venues and stadiums can remain open until 9pm.
- Educational venues can be used for large groups, but prior approval is needed from the provincial disease control committee.
“Orange”
Phuket was recategorised, going from a “yellow” zone under surveillance to an “orange” zone. There are now 11 provinces classified as “orange” controlled areas.
- No public gatherings of more than 50 people.
- Restaurants can offer dine-in services as usual.
- Arcades and other amusement activities in shopping centres must close. Other stores can open as usual.
- Educational venues can open but must abide by disease control measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Phuket and Phang Nga “sealed off”
Under the Emergency Decree, provincial governments have the power to impose disease control measures in addition to those imposed by the CCSA. In the tourist destinations Phuket and Phang Nga, local officials have decided to “seal off” the provinces, at least for the next two weeks.
Both Phuket and Phang Nga, are closing borders to the general public, with the exception of emergency vehicles and those delivering medicine or other essential supplies, Natapanu says.
“Entry to the province by land, air and sea domestically is prohibited.”
Phuket has reopened under the “Sandbox” model, allowing travellers from overseas, who are vaccinated against the coronavirus, to enter the island province without undergoing quarantine. An uptick in local Covid-19 transmissions threatens the reopening scheme and local authorities have imposed tight measures to prevent the virus from spreading to the province. Neighbouring coastal province Phang Nga is preparing for reopening under a similar model.
|
Zones
|
Provinces
|
“Dark red” – Maximum and strict controlled area
|Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Kanchanaburi, Lopburi, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Narathiwat, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Pattani, Phetchabun, Phetchaburi, Prachinburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ratchaburi, Rayong, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkram, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Songkhla, Suphanburi, Tak, Yala
|
“Red” – Maximum controlled area
|Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Chai Nat, Chaiyaphum, Chanthaburi, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Chumpon, Kalasin, Kamphaeng Phet, Khon Kaen, Lampang, Lamphun, Loei, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Kai, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Ranong, Roi Et, Sa Kaeo, Sakhon Nakhon, Satun, Sisaket, Sukhothai, Surin, Trang, Trat, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Uthai Thani, Uttaradit, Yasothon
|
“Orange” – Controlled area
|Bueng Kan, Krabi, Mae Hong Son, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Nan, Phang Nga, Phayao, Phrae, Phuket, Surat Thani
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
‘Dark red’ curfews, interprovincial public transport ban possibly until Aug 31 – CCSA
The Thaiger launches the ‘I Am Strong’ campaign
Narcolepsy suspected as cause of car accident in Chon Buri
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Top 5 hair salons in Bangkok
Healthcare worker pleads with PM to set up “war room” to manage pandemic
The best backpacker hostels in Phuket
Official detained after spreading rumour of planned coup to oust PM
Thai AirAsia suspends flights, cuts salaries as financial woes continue
Monday Covid Update: 17,970 new cases and 178 deaths
Phuket sealed off from tomorrow in bid to curb virus spread, save sandbox
Bangkok vaccination centres shut down at weekend due to vaccine shortages
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Man falls off 4th story roof only breaking arm and chin
Family finds long lost man after he is rescued from 17 metre well
16 new dark red provinces and restrictions extended to August 16
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Another “monkey war” in Lop Buri, hundreds fight in the street- VIDEO
Thai PM predicts current Covid crisis will be over in 2 or 3 weeks – 4 at the most
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
More Pattaya people arrested drinking alcohol, violating Covid measures
Myanmar’s economy to shrink by 18% due to military coup and Covid-19
Phuket officials add new layers of restrictions, Central closed for 7 days
The ‘infodemic’ – interview with Helen Petousis-Harris about Covid misinformation
American charged after not wearing a face mask at a Taco Bell in Pattaya
Thailand News Today | Bars defy bans, Sandbox ‘still on’, vaccine rush | July 28
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
Phuket reservations slow down for August
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
- Crime4 days ago
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
- Coronavirus World3 days ago
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket reservations slow down for August
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Despite Covid-19 Phuket Sandbox continues at least 2 weeks
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Chulalongkorn University progressing on domestic mRNA vaccine