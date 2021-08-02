‘Dark red’ curfews, interprovincial public transport ban possibly until Aug 31 – CCSA

Tight disease control measures including nightly curfews and a ban on interprovincial public transportation from “dark red” provinces are set until August 16, but the measures could be extended until the end of the month, according to a spokesperson during yesterday’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration press briefing. The overall Covid-19 situation and disease control measures are reviewed every two weeks, and it is likely that the tight restrictions will be pushed until August 31, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.

Strict measures were set to be in place until August 2. Despite the tight measures, the Covid-19 situation has not improved. Over the past week, daily Covid-19 cases and deaths have hit record highs. During a CCSA meeting yesterday, chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, officials decided to extend the order, tighten restrictions on interprovincial travel, and recategorise provinces on the colour-coded zoning scale, which is based on the local Covid-19 situation.

“Dark Red” zones

16 more provinces were added to the “dark red” category under maximum and strict control to combat the coronavirus. Now, 29 provinces are classified as “dark red” zones. Tight measures in the zone will continue, including the nightly curfew. The CCSA also tightened restrictions on travel and there is now a ban on interprovincial public transportation services. Transportation services operating within the provinces must continue to limit services to 50% capacity.

Restrictions were eased on restaurants inside shopping centres. The restaurants in the malls, which were closed under the previous order, are now allowed to open for takeaway services only.

Residents are also advised to work from home.

Disease control measures include…

No interprovincial public transportation services.

Stay at home from 9pm to 4am.

Restaurants must only offer takeaway services and must close by 8pm.

Non-essential stores in shopping centres must remain closed. Restaurants can open for takeaway services only. Supermarkets and pharmacies inside the malls must close by 8pm.

Sports venues and stadiums must close.

Beauty clinics and massage parlours must close.

“Red”

There are now 37 provinces classified as “red” provinces under maximum control.

Checkpoints will be set up to monitor interprovincial travel.

No public gatherings of more than 20 people.

Restaurants can offer dine-in services until 11pm. No alcohol is allowed.

Shopping centres can open, but with a limited number of people and promotions are not allowed.

Sports venues and stadiums can remain open until 9pm.

Educational venues can be used for large groups, but prior approval is needed from the provincial disease control committee.

“Orange”

Phuket was recategorised, going from a “yellow” zone under surveillance to an “orange” zone. There are now 11 provinces classified as “orange” controlled areas.

No public gatherings of more than 50 people.

Restaurants can offer dine-in services as usual.

Arcades and other amusement activities in shopping centres must close. Other stores can open as usual.

Educational venues can open but must abide by disease control measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Phuket and Phang Nga “sealed off”

Under the Emergency Decree, provincial governments have the power to impose disease control measures in addition to those imposed by the CCSA. In the tourist destinations Phuket and Phang Nga, local officials have decided to “seal off” the provinces, at least for the next two weeks.

Both Phuket and Phang Nga, are closing borders to the general public, with the exception of emergency vehicles and those delivering medicine or other essential supplies, Natapanu says.

“Entry to the province by land, air and sea domestically is prohibited.”

Phuket has reopened under the “Sandbox” model, allowing travellers from overseas, who are vaccinated against the coronavirus, to enter the island province without undergoing quarantine. An uptick in local Covid-19 transmissions threatens the reopening scheme and local authorities have imposed tight measures to prevent the virus from spreading to the province. Neighbouring coastal province Phang Nga is preparing for reopening under a similar model.

Zones Provinces “Dark red” – Maximum and strict controlled area Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Kanchanaburi, Lopburi, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Narathiwat, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Pattani, Phetchabun, Phetchaburi, Prachinburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ratchaburi, Rayong, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkram, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Songkhla, Suphanburi, Tak, Yala “Red” – Maximum controlled area Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Chai Nat, Chaiyaphum, Chanthaburi, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Chumpon, Kalasin, Kamphaeng Phet, Khon Kaen, Lampang, Lamphun, Loei, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Kai, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Ranong, Roi Et, Sa Kaeo, Sakhon Nakhon, Satun, Sisaket, Sukhothai, Surin, Trang, Trat, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Uthai Thani, Uttaradit, Yasothon “Orange” – Controlled area Bueng Kan, Krabi, Mae Hong Son, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Nan, Phang Nga, Phayao, Phrae, Phuket, Surat Thani

