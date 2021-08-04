Connect with us

Visa Exemption Rule – 56 countries to enter Thailand without a visa

Thailand has suspended all Tourist Visa Exemption Schemes with all countries as a measure to control the number of COVID-19 imported cases since the onset of COVID-19.

To increase the number of tourists, the government lifted the suspension in early December 2020. Passport holders from 56 countries/territories can visit Thailand for up to 45 days under the Tourist Visa Exemption Scheme.

However, these visitors are still required to apply for a Certificate of Entry (COE) before entering Thailand. For more information on how to apply for a COE, please click HERE

Ordinary Passport Holders

Passport holders from the following countries/territory may apply for Visa On Arrival and will be permitted to stay in the Kingdom for a period not exceeding 15 days**

Visa on Arrival Scheme Bulgaria Bhutan China Cyprus Ethiopia Fiji Georgia India Kazakhstan Malta Mexico Nauru Papua New Guinea Romania Saudi Arabia Taiwan Uzbekistan Vanuatu

Passport holders from the following countries/territory may enter Thailand Without a Visa

For a visit of up to 30 days

Tourist Visa Exemption Scheme: Andora, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein. Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Sweden, UAE, UK, USA, Vietnam

Bilateral Agreement arrangement Hong Kong, Laos, Macau, Mongolia, Russia, Vietnam

For a visit of up to 14 days

Passport holders from the following countries/territory may enter Thailand without a visa and will be permitted to stay in the Kingdom for a period of not exceeding 14 days on each visit:

Bilateral Agreement arrangement Cambodia, Myanmar

For a visit of up to 90 days

Passport holders from the following countries/territory may enter Thailand without a visa and will be permitted to stay in the Kingdom for a period of not exceeding 90 days on each visit:

Bilateral Agreement arrangement Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Korea, Peru

Diplomatic / Official Passport Holders

Passport holders from the following countries/territory may enter Thailand without a visa

For a visit of up to 30 days

Bilateral Agreement arrangement Bangladesh (Diplomatic only), Brunei, Cambodia, China, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan (Diplomatic only), Singapore, Vietnam

For a visit of up to 90 days

Bilateral Agreement arrangement: Albania, Argentina, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bhutan, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, El Salvador, Estonia , France (Diplomatic only), Germany, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea (ROK), Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Mexico, Montenegro, Morocco, The Netherlands, Nepal, Panama, Peru, The Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Seychelles, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain (Diplomatic only), Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, Uruguay.

Remarks

*Passport holders of Brazil, Republic of Korea and Peru are entitled for tourist visa exemption scheme. Meanwhile, Thailand also holds bilateral agreements on visa exemption holders of diplomatic, official and ordinary passports for a visit of not exceeding 90 days with Brazil, Republic of Korea and Peru.

**Passport holders of Vietnam and Hong Kong are entitled for tourist visa exemption scheme. Meanwhile, Thailand also holds bilateral agreement on visa exception holders of diplomatic, official and ordinary passports for a visit of not exceeding 30 days with Vietnam and Hong Long

information from: MFA – May 2019

 

Trending