Wednesday Covid Update: 10,414 new cases and 122 deaths

Today, the CCSA reported 10,414 new Covid-19 cases and 122 coronavirus related deaths. Since April 1, in Thailand’s latest wave of the virus, the CCSA has reported 1,562,966 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

In the past 24-hours since the last count, 11,580 recoveries have been recorded. There are now 115,423 people in Thailand currently receiving treatment for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases reported today, 178 were found at correctional facilities. Tens of thousands of inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

More information and provincial totals will be reported this afternoon.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on