Thai Airways to resume flights to countries with high vaccination rates

Thai Airways says it will start selling seats on flights to highly-vaccinated destinations from October 1. The struggling national carrier expects to resume flights to the UK, France, and Germany, as well as Japan and Australia. The Bangkok Post reports that airline bosses made the decision after several destinations reported vaccination rates of around 70%.

Airline spokesman, Chai Eamsiri, says the carrier also expects to add China to its schedule from next year. He says Thai Airways’ finances have improved following the sale of some assets and offloading investments in the Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services Plc and Nok Air.

According to the Bangkok Post report, Thai Airways is working to reduce up to 53 billion baht in investment costs by the end of 2022. To date, it has saved 44 billion, largely as a result of over 600 austerity and cost-cutting measures. Cut-backs have been made in the workforce, which has been reduced by 48%, going from 29,500 employees 2 years ago to 15,300 now.

Chai adds that the carrier has also sold or is in the process of selling 42 of its 100-strong fleet, with all sales expected to be complete by the end of this year. Prior to Covid-19, Thai Airways had 12 aircraft types in its fleet and will end up with 5. Of the 6 Airbus A380 aircraft in the Thai Airways fleet, 2 have been put up for sale. The other 4, which are leased, are being returned.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

