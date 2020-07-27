Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Vietnam evacuates 80,000 following 3 new Covid-19 cases in Da Nang

The Thaiger

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Vietnam evacuates 80,000 following 3 new Covid-19 cases in Da Nang | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Tourists are being evacuated from the seaside town - VN Express
    • follow us in feedly

After the surprise appearance of 3 new Covid-19 cases, Vietnam officials announced they are evacuating 80,000 people from the central coastal city of Da Nang, mostly tourists. Any festive activities, celebrations, religious ceremonies, sports activities and crowded events in public places, stadiums and large venues are now banned.

“The evacuation will take at least four days with domestic airlines operating approximately 100 flights daily from Danang to 11 Vietnamese cities.”

Now Da Nang is banning the arrival of tourists for 14 days from yesterday, gatherings of 30 plus people, and urging people to maintain social distancing. Vietnam, with a population around 97 million, had only 417 Covid-19 cases since the outbreak at the start of the year, and no deaths. That was until the past 4 days when the 3 cases emerged.

Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has re-issued a stay-at-order for the entire city, a restriction that had been lifted back in April after the country had successfully suppressed the first wave of the virus.

2 residents have been hospitalised, “in critical condition”, and the city has closed “non-essential” services like amusement parks, karaoke bars, pubs, massage and beauty parlours. The Da Nang People’s Committee say its orders are effective “until further notice”.

• “Patient 416”, a 57 year old male resident tested positive for the virus five times as of Saturday morning. He remains in critical condition.

• “Patient 418”, aged 61, also a Da Nang resident, is also in a critical condition and on ventilator support.

• Another case was announced yesterday. Authorities have yet to confirm the source of transmission for the 3 cases.

The Da Nang General Hospital, where the two are being treated, has been placed under a lockdown with more than 6,000 people, including 2,200 medical staff, 1,900 patients and 2,000 family members and caregivers

Both “Patient 416” and “Patient 418” had called on their family members at the hospital before they were diagnosed with Covid-19. Public transport in and out of Da Nang is also being restricted, and only 2 flights a day from domestic airports into Da Nang allowed.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam has asked airlines to maximise the number of flights for tourists to leave Da Nang to evacuate non-residents and contain the situation.

Vietnam had recorded a total of 420 Covid-19 cases as of this morning, with 365 recoveries. Of the 53 active cases, six have tested negative once or twice.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Hope among Pakistan’s elderly as 103 year old man recovers from Covid-19

Maya Taylor

Published

6 hours ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

Hope among Pakistan’s elderly as 103 year old man recovers from Covid-19 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai Residents

Pakistan’s elderly population is finding hope in the news that a 103 year old grandfather in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province has recovered from the Covid-19 virus. Aziz Abdul Alim, from the Chitral sub-district, was diagnosed with the coronavirus in early July and hospitalised for treatment. Given his age, his family say they were very concerned about his chances of survival, but Aziz himself says he was never worried, adding that he’s been through worse in his lifetime. Sohail Ahmed, the man’s son, says his father was more concerned about being isolated from loved ones than he was of dying from the disease. […]

Continue Reading

Politics

Health minister urges demonstrators to wear masks, observe social distancing

Jack Burton

Published

23 hours ago

on

July 26, 2020

By

Health minister urges demonstrators to wear masks, observe social distancing | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nikkei Asian Review

Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday he doesn’t oppose students’ demonstrations but urged them to wear facemasks and observe social distancing to help avoid spreading Covid-19 coronavirus. He said his main concern about student rallies is safety, but masks and social distancing could cope with the disease. (Thailand hasn’t had a locally transmitted case of the virus for over 2 months.) He said he won’t oppose students’ demonstrations because they want to communicate their feelings to the government. “Rallies should not lead to infection because Thailand has been free of local COVID-19 infection for 2 months […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

US donates thousands of masks for Thai hill tribes

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

July 26, 2020

By

US donates thousands of masks for Thai hill tribes | The Thaiger
PHOTO: US Embassy

Despite Thailand going over 2 months without a locally transmitted case of Covid-19, the US embassy has sent thousands of face masks to Chiang Rai province. A representative of the US embassy delivered the masks, valued at around 458,000 baht, to authorities in Chiang Rai this week. Regional US honorary consul general Sean O’Neil says the USA wants to help provide protection to the hill tribe people living in the remote mountains. “We are honoured that the Thai authorities trust us to help provide this equipment. We believe the Covid-19 face masks will be helpful for the poverty-stricken citizens during […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending