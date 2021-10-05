Tuesday Covid Update: 9,869 new cases; provincial totals

92 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the CCSA, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 17,203 with 17,109 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 9,869 new Covid-19 cases and 11,152 recoveries. There are now 108,373 people in Thailand currently being treated for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 1,657,231 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,628,368 of those cases.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

