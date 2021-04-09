Transport Ministry: refunds to cancel travel for Covid-19 | Thaiger

The Transport Ministry is launching plans to deal with forced cancellations of travel plans due to the most recent Covid-19 outbreak. With recent restrictions on entertainment venues, Songkran festivities, and some areas implementing quarantines for domestic travel, many holiday travellers will likely have no choice but to cancel their plans. The Transport Ministry has declared that all passengers by bus or train scheduled to travel between April 9 and 18 can receive a full refund on cancelled trips. They hope to help control the spreading of the Covid-19 outbreak by giving people the easier option to cancel travel over the Songkran holiday.

The State Railway of Thailand will refund tickets but advise people to cancel their trips at least 24 hours before the original scheduled travel. They also said that any tickets bought using both cash and state welfare card benefits will only receive a refund on the cash portion of the ticket. Special tickets bought as part of a group guided tour or on a chartered train trip will also be fully refundable if cancelled 1 day in advance. The SRT did say exceptions would be made to allow cancellation only 1 hour before departure if the departure or arrival location is declared a strict or maximum control zone.

Online reservations are asked to send an email to passenger-ser@railway.co.th with your e-tickets and a refund request.

For those who decide to keep their holiday plans and not cancel travel, the SRT is strongly advising all passengers to wear face masks at all times and adhere to social distancing protocol. The Thai Chana system will be used for checking in and out and travellers are being asked to notify staff in the station if they see anyone with flu-like symptoms, or if they experience any symptoms themselves.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.