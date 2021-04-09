Airlines and hotels try to cope with cancellations for Songkran | Thaiger

Expats
Airlines and hotels try to cope with cancellations for Songkran
Airlines and hotels are reporting cancellations from many of their customers as travellers react to the news of the new clusters and infections being detected in the provinces. Bars and entertainment venues close for 2 weeks in 44 provinces from midnight tonight, according to an order from the Thai PM. Entertainment venues in the other 35 provinces will remain open at the discretion of their provincial officials.
The Thai government has also announced today a series of measures to assist with refunds for people that have cancelled, or been forced to cancel, their bookings.
Thai VietJet asked us to publish their arrangements due to the queries from their customers. We will publish any other announcements from airlines and large organisations as they come to hand…
Due to the Covid-19 escalation in Thailand, the airline announces its policy to support passengers holding Thai Vietjet tickets on all domestic routes.
For passengers who booked tickets and made payments before 10 April 2021 with travel date between 12 -30 April 2021, may choose 1 of the supports as following:
- One-time changing the travel date free of charge. New travel date must be by July 31, 2021 and subject to flight availability. Rerouting is not applicable.
- Keeping the value of the ticket as a Credit Voucher, which is valid within July 31, 2021.
Passengers who have travel dates fall into the above-mentioned period and wish to contact the airline for support regarding change of flight or credit shell by voucher (at least 72 hours before the original departure time), please choose 1 of the options below:
- By E-Form: https://bit.ly/2L6Yv4z (Recommended Channel)
- By Line: @Thaivietjet
- By email: vz.support@vietjetair.com
- By Live Chat at https://skyfun.vietjetair.com/
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Latest guidelines for all non-tourist visitors to Thailand, through Phuket
Phuket’s provincial government has issued a 48 page order for non-tourists entering Thailand, via Phuket. The order covers everyone from repatriating Thais, foreigners who are permanent residents or on long-term visas, students, workers passing through and consular visits. In real terms, as it says, anyone who isn’t visiting, or travelling through, Phuket as a tourist.
If you were looking for some easing of general restrictions for non-tourist arrivals on the island, you won’t find it here.
The order is NOT related to tourists arriving in Phuket or the proposal to open up Phuket for non-quarantine tourism after July.
The long-winded order goes through all the requirements of non-tourists in excruciating detail. Nearly all conditions of entry for these non-tourist groups are identical…
• Documents must be issued no more than 72 hours prior to arrival
• A Covid-19 test shows the traveller is not infected
• A Certificate of Entry
• Travellers must have a Thai tracking app (there are currently three) installed on their phones before arrival
• Travellers will have a swab tests firstly when they arrive, and secondly, before finishing their quarantine period.
Notably, all arrivals must do a mandatory quarantine period. Vaccinated travellers spend 7 days in quarantine. Unvaccinated travellers spend the full14 days in quarantine. If you are have been given one of the 2 dose vaccines, and only had 1 of the doses, you’ll be required to spend 10 days in quarantine.
The full order from the Phuket Provincial Office, in Thai, HERE.
As always, The Thaiger recommends you check with the Thai embassy in your country before booking flights or ASQ hotels.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Expats
The challenges for the digital nomad in Thailand | VIDEO
Ah yes, the challenges of being a digital nomad in Thailand. What is a digital nomad? People who can do their job anywhere in the world with just a laptop, tablet and wi fi (preferably free wi fi). Thailand has the scenery, wi fi access, speed and lots and lots of coffee shops (with excellent coffee these days).
But there are also lots of challenges that make Thailand not quite the perfect haven for the digital nomad. Kay from Hey Big Mango checks out the challenges faced by digital nomads in today’s program.
Some more information about the Smart Visa and digital nomads HERE.
Here’s a link to more of Kay’s content.
Expats
Tourism Authority of Thailand aims to attract expat golfers
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is poised to organise golf events targeted at Thailand’s expatriate community as part of efforts to restore confidence in domestic tourism under the banner “Stay Play Safe”.
Minister of Tourism and Sports Phipat Ratchakitprakarn says that the motivation behind the campaign is “to re-energise a sector that has been badly hit closures and restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Over the past year, Thailand and the world has been confronted by a global pandemic that has prevented tourists from travelling and so has had a negative impact on the industry and the economy as a whole.”
“With the pandemic easing, the government has started to look at ways of reviving the industry from within, targeting the domestic market…. the “Stay Play Safe” campaign has been devised…. to help boost confidence among travellers and in turn revive the sector.”
“The Ministry has long recognised the importance of the expatriate community as a sector with high purchasing power and with this in mind, the Department of Tourism, TAT, the Sports Authority of Thailand and the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration or DASTA has come together to reestablish trust among the sector to help boost domestic tourism.”
In its latest attempt to stimulate domestic tourism, the TAT will host the Minister Cup 2021 and the Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament Series. Here are the details…
1. The Minister Cup 2021 will be staged on April 4 2021 at Alpine Golf Club in Pathum Thani. Foreign ambassadors and representatives from chambers of commerce will be invited to participate in the tournament to tighten relationships between the local business community and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. Participants will be updated on the current COVID-19 situation in Thailand and measures that have been implemented to cope with the pandemic.
The event will also offer the opportunity to outline the government’s plans and proposed golf and tourism related activities – under the SHA standard – targeted towards the expatriate community in Thailand. The event will be presided over by Minister of Tourism and Sports Phipat Ratchakitprakarn.
2. The Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament Series 2021 will be held on June 4 2021 at Siam Country Club Old Course in Chonburi. The event will be organised to promote domestic travel among the expatriate community.
SOURCE: TAT
