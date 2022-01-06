Connect with us

Thursday Covid Update: 5,775 new cases; provincial totals

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

11 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 21,780 with 21,686 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 5,775 new Covid-19 cases and 2,673 recoveries. There are now 37,968 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 77 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,245,250 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 2,216,387 of those infections.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 454
Samut Prakan – 494
Chon Buri – 769
Samut Sakhon – 72
Nonthaburi – 68
Songkhla – 65
Yala – 17
Rayong – 121
Pattani – 10
Pathum Thani – 30

Narathiwat – 11
Ratchaburi – 29
Nakhon Pathom – 12
Chachoengsao – 108
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 120
Saraburi – 36
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 31
Nakhon Ratchasima – 35
Phetchaburi – 37
Tak – 63

Kanchanaburi – 28
Surat Thani – 50
Chanthaburi – 40
Khon Kaen – 242
Ubon Ratchathani – 348
Chiang Mai – 378
Udon Thani – 116
Surin – 14
Buriram – 77
Lop Buri – 18

Sisaket – 43
Prachuap Khiri Khan – 54
Phuket – 226
Sa Kaeo – 47
Prachin Buri – 50
Nakhon Sawan – 72
Suphan Buri – 18
Chumphon – 24
Roi Et – 46
Trang – 28

Maha Sarakham – 100
Ang Thong – 12
Samut Songkhram – 11
Nakhon Nayok – 36
Phetchabun – 24
Chaiyaphum – 47
Ranong – 3
Phatthalung – 38
Kalasin – 54
Krabi – 13

Kamphaeng Phet – 11
Sakon Nakhon – 11
Trat – 46
Phitsanulok – 53
Sukhothai – 2
Yasothon – 27
Satun – 25
Phang Nga – 40
Phichit – 7
Nakhon Phanom – 30

Chiang Rai – 28
Uttaradit – 17
Nong Bua Lam Phu – 12
Nong Khai – 25
Loei – 3
Uthai Thani – 46
Sing Buri – 1
Amnat Charoen – 37
Lamphun – 14
Lampang – 65

Chai Nat – 15
Nan – 10
Mukdahan – 40
Phayao – 29
Bueng Kan – 17
Phrae – 1
Mae Hong Son – 32

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    riclag
    2022-01-06 16:28
    29 minutes ago, mcambl61 said: And the never ending stream of fear mongering propaganda is in overdrive. Set to destroy another round of people's lives, livelihood and health in the millions, again. Pure tyranny and insanity without a shred of…
    image
    Soidog
    2022-01-06 16:36
    26 minutes ago, mcambl61 said: And the never ending stream of fear mongering propaganda is in overdrive. Set to destroy another round of people's lives, livelihood and health in the millions, again. Pure tyranny and insanity without a shred of…
    image
    LoongFred
    2022-01-06 16:41
    4 minutes ago, Soidog said: I share some of your frustration. I feel if the majority of people in a country have been vaccinated then Omicron won’t result in a high mortality rate. However, I wonder why you say “without…
    image
    Philly
    2022-01-06 17:51
    I haven’t been vaccinated. I have friends who have had 2 or 3 doses and still got infected. Another friend unvaccinated his whole family are down with it. He said the first night was the worst, not too much of…
    image
    vlad
    2022-01-06 18:11
    Philly I am double vaxxed and boosted but i still got infected just last week and i have just ended Isolation. Omicron or any Covid strain don't pick on Diff people some will get infected others wont i don't know…
      Trending