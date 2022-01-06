Thursday Covid Update: 5,775 new cases; provincial totals

11 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 21,780 with 21,686 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 5,775 new Covid-19 cases and 2,673 recoveries. There are now 37,968 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 77 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,245,250 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 2,216,387 of those infections.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 454

Samut Prakan – 494

Chon Buri – 769

Samut Sakhon – 72

Nonthaburi – 68

Songkhla – 65

Yala – 17

Rayong – 121

Pattani – 10

Pathum Thani – 30

Narathiwat – 11

Ratchaburi – 29

Nakhon Pathom – 12

Chachoengsao – 108

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 120

Saraburi – 36

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 31

Nakhon Ratchasima – 35

Phetchaburi – 37

Tak – 63

Kanchanaburi – 28

Surat Thani – 50

Chanthaburi – 40

Khon Kaen – 242

Ubon Ratchathani – 348

Chiang Mai – 378

Udon Thani – 116

Surin – 14

Buriram – 77

Lop Buri – 18

Sisaket – 43

Prachuap Khiri Khan – 54

Phuket – 226

Sa Kaeo – 47

Prachin Buri – 50

Nakhon Sawan – 72

Suphan Buri – 18

Chumphon – 24

Roi Et – 46

Trang – 28

Maha Sarakham – 100

Ang Thong – 12

Samut Songkhram – 11

Nakhon Nayok – 36

Phetchabun – 24

Chaiyaphum – 47

Ranong – 3

Phatthalung – 38

Kalasin – 54

Krabi – 13

Kamphaeng Phet – 11

Sakon Nakhon – 11

Trat – 46

Phitsanulok – 53

Sukhothai – 2

Yasothon – 27

Satun – 25

Phang Nga – 40

Phichit – 7

Nakhon Phanom – 30

Chiang Rai – 28

Uttaradit – 17

Nong Bua Lam Phu – 12

Nong Khai – 25

Loei – 3

Uthai Thani – 46

Sing Buri – 1

Amnat Charoen – 37

Lamphun – 14

Lampang – 65

Chai Nat – 15

Nan – 10

Mukdahan – 40

Phayao – 29

Bueng Kan – 17

Phrae – 1

Mae Hong Son – 32