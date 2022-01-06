Connect with us

Thailand

Public Health Ministry pushes for January 15 cutoff for Test & Go

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul | Photo via Anutin Charnvirakul's Facebook

Thailand’s Health Public Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the ministry is proposing the cutoff date for those travelling under the Test & Go scheme be set to January 15. The government had previously discussed setting January 10 as the last day for approved travellers to enter under the quarantine exemption programme, but no date has been finalised.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will discuss the suspension of the Test & Go quarantine exemption scheme at its general meeting tomorrow chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The health minister says some tourists did not follow rules and conditions of the programme. Some left their hotel without permission while their on-arrival RT-PCR Covid-19 tests were in the lab. The results can take hours to up to a day to come back and travellers under the Test & Go scheme are required to book a night at an approved hotel.

Anutin says some travellers even showed fake health insurance. He says officials will be screening travellers more carefully in the future.

Along with reviewing the ministry’s proposal, the CCSA is also expected to revised its provincial colour-coded zoning which is based on local Covid-19 infection rates. Some provinces are expected to be recategorised with more restrictions following the uptick in coronavirus infections after the New Year holiday.

SOURCE: Khaosod | The Standard

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Cabra
    2022-01-06 12:10
    An over reaction, or tomorrows numbers are off the chart. Either way, 2022 is looking more like a washout everyday.
    image
    RampantRabbit
    2022-01-06 12:47
    all be done in a month or two max
    image
    ThaiEyes
    2022-01-06 12:50
    Jerks having knee jerks
    image
    AlexPTY
    2022-01-06 13:23
    4... 4 and 1/2... 4 and 3/4... 4 and 0.8... monkey see, monkey do
    image
    RampantRabbit
    2022-01-06 13:24
    Although fresh in from Cameroon https://www.firstpost.com/health/france-detects-new-covid-19-variant-ihu-more-infectious-than-omicron-all-we-know-about-it-10256521.html
