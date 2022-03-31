Connect with us

Thursday Covid Update: 27,560 new cases; provincial totals

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

85 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 25,130 with 3,432 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 27,560 new Covid-19 cases and 25,077 recoveries. There are now 246,770 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 54 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,628,347 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,404,912 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched in February 2021, a total of 129,362,028 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 85,138 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 25,625 received their second dose, and 179,696 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 3,344
Kamphaeng Phet – 281
Chai Nat – 20
Nakhon Nayok – 224
Nakhon Pathom – 497
Nakhon Sawan – 353
Nonthaburi – 612
Pathum Thani – 261
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 499
Pichit – 68

Pissanuloak – 236
Phetchabun – 108
Lob Buri – 163
Samut Prakarn – 945
Samut Songkram – 44
Samut Sakhon – 978
Saraburi – 232
Sing Buri – 232
Sukhothai – 229
Suphan Buri – 484

Ang Thong – 318
Uthai Thani – 144
Chantaburi – 162
Chachoengsao – 639
Chon Buri – 1,414
Trat – 197
Prachin Buri – 365
Rayong – 598
Srakaew 305
Chiang Rai – 35

Chiang Mai – 448
Nan – 151
Payao – 17
Prae – 67
Mae Hong Sorn – 73
Lampang – 92
Lamphun – 6
Uttaradit – 96
Kalasin – 237
Khon Kaen – 711

Chaiyaphum – 142
Nakhon Panom – 87
Nakhon Ratchasima – 492
Bueng Karn – 141
Buriram – 584
Maha Sarakam – 464
Mukdaharn – 102
Yasothon – 128
Roi Et – 577
Loei – 289

Sisaket – 374
Sakon Nakhon – 342
Surin – 327
Nong Kai – 347
Nong Bua Lamphu – 152
Amnat Charoen – 70
Udon Thani – 422
Ubon Ratchathani – 454
Krabi – 162
Chumporn – 157

Trang – 88
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 1,412
Narathiwas – 99
Pattani – 78
Phangnga – 86
Pattalung – 488
Phuket – 220
Yala – 142
Kanchanaburi – 396
Tak – 172

Prachuab Khiri Khan – 364
Phetchaburi – 218
Ratchaburi – 679
Ranong – 178
Songkla – 789
Satun – 212
Surat Thani – 155

 

    Nivram
    2022-03-31 14:33
    Wait till after Songkran when everybody went upcountry to home and infect families and friends. Over 100,000 daily cases for sure.
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

