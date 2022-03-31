Thursday Covid Update: 27,560 new cases; provincial totals

85 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 25,130 with 3,432 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 27,560 new Covid-19 cases and 25,077 recoveries. There are now 246,770 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 54 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,628,347 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,404,912 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched in February 2021, a total of 129,362,028 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 85,138 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 25,625 received their second dose, and 179,696 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 3,344

Kamphaeng Phet – 281

Chai Nat – 20

Nakhon Nayok – 224

Nakhon Pathom – 497

Nakhon Sawan – 353

Nonthaburi – 612

Pathum Thani – 261

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 499

Pichit – 68

Pissanuloak – 236

Phetchabun – 108

Lob Buri – 163

Samut Prakarn – 945

Samut Songkram – 44

Samut Sakhon – 978

Saraburi – 232

Sing Buri – 232

Sukhothai – 229

Suphan Buri – 484

Ang Thong – 318

Uthai Thani – 144

Chantaburi – 162

Chachoengsao – 639

Chon Buri – 1,414

Trat – 197

Prachin Buri – 365

Rayong – 598

Srakaew 305

Chiang Rai – 35

Chiang Mai – 448

Nan – 151

Payao – 17

Prae – 67

Mae Hong Sorn – 73

Lampang – 92

Lamphun – 6

Uttaradit – 96

Kalasin – 237

Khon Kaen – 711

Chaiyaphum – 142

Nakhon Panom – 87

Nakhon Ratchasima – 492

Bueng Karn – 141

Buriram – 584

Maha Sarakam – 464

Mukdaharn – 102

Yasothon – 128

Roi Et – 577

Loei – 289

Sisaket – 374

Sakon Nakhon – 342

Surin – 327

Nong Kai – 347

Nong Bua Lamphu – 152

Amnat Charoen – 70

Udon Thani – 422

Ubon Ratchathani – 454

Krabi – 162

Chumporn – 157

Trang – 88

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 1,412

Narathiwas – 99

Pattani – 78

Phangnga – 86

Pattalung – 488

Phuket – 220

Yala – 142

Kanchanaburi – 396

Tak – 172

Prachuab Khiri Khan – 364

Phetchaburi – 218

Ratchaburi – 679

Ranong – 178

Songkla – 789

Satun – 212

Surat Thani – 155