Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thursday Covid Update: 262 deaths and 14,956 new cases
262 coronavirus-related deaths and 14,956 new Covid-19 infections were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the latest and most severe wave of the virus, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported 1,205,624 confirmed Covid-19 cases.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 17,936 more recoveries. There are now 163,680 active Covid-19 cases. The wave is on a downward slope as new recoveries continue to exceed new cases.
Out of the new cases today, 356 were found in correctional facilities. More than 40,000 inmates in Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for the virus. Over the past several months, Covid-19 cases at the jails and detention centres have been reported on a daily basis.
Other updates…
- The Public Health Ministry is looking into whether to issue of coloured cards for those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and those who recently recovered from the virus, according to the Thai government news bureau. The CCSA has mentioned using a “Green Pass” for those who are vaccinated, and a “Yellow Pass” for those who recently recovered.
- 32.6 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered since the start of the Thai government’s mass immunisation campaign on February 28.
