Pattaya
Pattaya officials concerned high costs of Covid tests will deter foreign tourists
Tourism officials in Pattaya are concerned that the demands being made of foreign tourists, including multiple costly Covid tests, will put people off visiting. Pattaya hopes to re-open quarantine-free under a sealed route scheme, but Thanet Supornsahasrungsi from the Chon Buri Tourism Council has expressed concern about the costs involved for visitors.
The Bangkok Post reports that Pattaya is eyeing Russia and India as potential tourism markets, as well as foreigners who own condos in Pattaya or have family or businesses there. However, Thanet says a discussion with Russian tour operator, Pegas Touristik, revealed that the current costs of arriving in Thailand as a foreigner could be a significant deterrent. Foreign tourists are required to take 3 PCR tests, costing 8,500 baht, as well as paying 3,000 – 5,000 baht for Covid-19 insurance.
To address the costs, tourism operators are now proposing that tests 1 and 2 be done with the cheaper antigen test kits, with the PCR test reserved for the third and final test before tourists are free to travel elsewhere in the country. Thanet says that the costs associated with visiting Thailand in the current climate make it more expensive than other destinations popular with Russians, including Turkey, Egypt, and Venezuela.
“We have to balance public health safety measures and tourism marketing to allow the re-opening plans to gain more competitiveness.”
Meanwhile, Pattaya’s standard operating procedures for re-opening have been approved by the provincial communicable disease committee and will be submitted to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration next week. Under the SOPs, foreign tourists can travel on sealed routes following their first negative Covid-19 test after arrival. They will be required to stay at designated facilities with the SHA Plus accreditation.
However, Thanet points out that vaccination of local residents is lagging far behind what’s required, with only around 37% vaccinated. He says the government must prioritise the vaccine rollout in the districts of Bang Lamung and Sattahip ahead of them re-opening next month.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pattaya officials concerned high costs of Covid tests will deter foreign tourists
Tourism Minister defends PM’s re-opening plan on day 3 of no-confidence debate
PM Prayut accused of embezzlement in Sinovac vaccine purchases
Stay in Thailand long-term with the Thailand Elite Visa
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Anutin speaks in defence of handling of Covid-19 and vaccines
Coffee shop attackers surrender, face assault charges
Study: recovery from Covid-19 gives more immunity than Pfizer
Everything you need to know about Thai food
10 most romantic sites in Thailand to visit with your sweetheart
Top 5 all you can eat barbecue restaurants in Bangkok
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says lifting the nightly curfew is under consideration
Customers are welcomed back by the OneSiam Group
Top 8 recipes for Thai fruits Shakes
Alleged Pattaya gambling operation broken up, 4 arrested
Thailand News Today | Restrictions ease, interprovincial travel resumes | September 1
National Vaccine Institute defends opting out of COVAX
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals
Field hospital raided after reports of Covid patients doing drugs, having group sex
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 264 deaths, news briefs
Genders separate at field hospital after alleged orgies, drugs
NACC investigating cars and wealth of fugitive Chief Joe
Covid UPDATE: 264 deaths, provincial totals
Bangkok Airways breach may have compromised customer data
Thailand to be added to UK “red list” from Monday
Cambodia upset over Thai temple’s resemblance to Angkor Wat
Officials inspect Phuket and consider Covid-19 lockdown extension
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 292 new deaths, news briefs
‘Jo Ferrari’ – his arrest, press conference and investigation
First vaccine dose administered to nearly 90% of Bangkok residents
Pfizer vaccine to be rolled out to 4 million students from next month
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
- Bangkok4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 264 deaths, provincial totals
- Technology4 days ago
Bangkok Airways breach may have compromised customer data
- Cambodia3 days ago
Cambodia upset over Thai temple’s resemblance to Angkor Wat
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand to get Covid-19 foreign aid from China and Korea
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
UK residents cancel reservations, flee Phuket, following Thailand’s inclusion on the “red list”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
CCSA Covid-19 plan: domestic vaccines, “learning to live with it”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Bloomberg Covid-19 Resilience list has Thailand 5th to last