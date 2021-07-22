Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths
Another record high of 13,655 new Covid-19 cases and 87 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the latest and most severe wave of Covid-19, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported a total of 424,269 infections.
Of the new cases, 545 were reported in correctional facilities. More than 40,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for the virus in the recent wave.
In the worst-case scenario, the daily infection count could reach 20,000 to even 30,000, a CCSA spokesperson said earlier this week. Strict measures including restrictions on travel, nightly curfews, and business closures have been imposed in 13 “dark red” provinces with the highest infection rates.
Other updates…
- Foreign residents ages 60 and above who live in Bangkok and surrounding provinces can register online for a vaccine appointment at the Bang Sue Station Central Vaccination Centre. To register, click HERE. Walk-in registration and vaccination services are offered to expats who are 75 and older from 9pm to 4am.
- With the restrictions on interprovincial travel from “dark red” zones, buses and vans are suspending routes in and out of the high risk provinces. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand also announced that domestic flights from “dark red” provinces are suspended until August 2. Those travelling out of a “dark red” province must register for permission to travel. Click HERE for a registration from in English.
- 14.8 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the government’s campaign since February 28. The AstraZeneca vaccine was recently approved for use as a “booster” shot and as a second dose after a dose of Sinovac. The vaccine is understood to be more effective against the Delta variant.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
