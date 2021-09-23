Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thursday Covid Update: 13,256 new cases; provincial totals
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 131 coronavirus-related deaths and 13,256 new Covid-19 cases today. In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 13,829 recoveries. There are now 128,367 patients being treated for Covid-19.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 1,524,613 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 15,884 coronavirus-related fatalities. The latest wave of the virus in Thailand, which was first recorded on April 1, has accounted for the majority with 1,495,750 infections and 15,790 deaths.
Bangkok remains the Covid-19 epicentre in Thailand with 2,456 new Covid-19 infections reported today, followed by Samut Prakan with 991, Chon Buri with 743, and Yala with 663.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
