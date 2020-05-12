The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday
We should find out more today about the next raft of re-opening for Thailand’s businesses. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has been consulting with the private and public sector to make the next move as Thailand reboots its economy in a second phase of re-openings. The Thai cabinet will meet today to discuss the proposals.
Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin says no final decisions have been made at this stage but hinted that many retail, wholesale and leisure activities would be likely to resume this Sunday, May 17.
The provisional list includes shopping malls, community malls, bowling alleys, fitness clubs, amusement parks, beauty salons offering hair-curling and dyeing services as well as nail services, eateries in office buildings, beauty clinics, weight loss clinics, out-door team sport events (but no spectators), public gardens, galleries and Thai foot massage parlours.
But not movie theatres at this stage. Or beaches.
It is hoped a final list is compiled by this Friday giving businesses 2 days to prepare.
Speaking about the contact tracing app, Dr. Taweesin says the app would “work like a check-in system at hotels, where guests are asked to give their names and contact numbers”.
He addressed concerns that the tracing system could be viewed as an intrusion by the state invading the right to privacy and ‘tracking’ people, but he said that the system would benefit the public and business operators in the wake of the pandemic and allow government and business to open up faster with more confidence. He said that similar systems are being used successfully in South Korea, Australia, China and Taiwan as those countries emerge from their first wave of Covid-19.
He said there would also be increased testing of six groups considered “at-risk”, including healthcare workers, those in state quarantine and newly suspected cases, migrant workers, drivers of public transport, parcel delivery personnel, and those working in bars, clubs and other similar venues.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok’s largest international hospital hurts from halt in medical tourism
The coronavirus outbreak has hospitals across the world at their limits, but at one Thailand’s largest and most famous hospitals, the number of patients has been cut in half.
Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok heavily relies on medical tourism. Since the pandemic has ground much of international travel to a halt, Bumrungrad is getting hit hard. 50% of the patients at Bumrungrad come from overseas, the hospital’s CEO Artirat Charukitpipat says.
“They’ve now disappeared.”
“The most important question is how we will get over this crisis. At Bumrungrad, agility runs in our blood. We have great staff, and they are ready to adjust.”
Thailand is considered to be one of the most popular destinations for people seeking top quality and affordable care, from hair transplants to gender reassignment surgery. Last year, 632,000 of medical treatments snd episodes at the hospital were from foreign patients, making up two-thirds of the hospital’s revenue.
“The Covid-19 crisis is a very tough test for all businesses. The most important question is how we will get over this crisis.”
Bumrungrad is one of the largest hospitals in south east Asia, and the hospital touts it’s “world-class” care on its website. Patients at Bumrungrad come from over 180 countries with their highest earnings coming from Myanmar, United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. With a high volume of international patients, the hospital has a interpreters, a visa extension counter and provides embassy and travel assistance. They also have 62 overseas referral offices in 28 countries.
“For now, the hospital continues to practice telemedicine, or providing medical assistance remotely.”
They also have new residence programs for those who need to quarantine. During this time, the hospital is also being eyed by Bangkok Dusit Medical Services, which is the largest hospital operator in the country. The pending take-over of Bumrungrad includes an offer of about 85 billion baht. Bangkok Dusit Medical Services are already the Hospital’s largest single shareholder.
Bumrungrad said in a filing to the Thai stock exchange on February 27 that it was “surprised” by the bid.
SOURCE: Bloomberg | Bumrungrad Hospital
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Businesses banned from shutting down during emergency decree
Employers have been left perplexed by an order from the Thai Labour Ministry forbidding them from shutting down their businesses during the emergency decree. The same order bans employees from taking part in any industrial action.
A report in Nation Thailand says companies that have already closed are being instructed to re-open, and employees advised to return to work, with both parties asked to comply with the Labour Relations Act, whereby disputes are settled by the Labour Relations Committee.
The order is causing some confusion, with some business owners unsure if they have to re-open even if their reasons for closing were financial. There has been no offer of assistance from the Labour Ministry for any companies struggling with cash-flow problems as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions.
Meanwhile, an academic from the Thailand Development Research Institute has sharply criticised the Labour Minister for not complying with the Social Security Office’s decision to pay compensation to employees who have been laid off or are temporarily out of work.
Yongyuth Chalamwong says the board of the SSO is made up of state agencies and representatives of employers and employees, including specialists whose role is to provide advice and recommendations. He says Minister Chatu Mongol Sonakul’s decision to ignore such advice sets a dangerous precedent.
“This is a major concern because it is about rules that separate the power of state officials and political office-holders. This is not right. Otherwise, politicians will always interfere with the funds.”
Tourism
Thailand’s hotels face more pain after European tour group asks to defer debt
Hotels in Thailand, particularly in Phuket and some surrounding regions, have been hit with a double whammy. First the whole Covid-19-related wipe-out, now a cash-flow problem brought about after the TUI Group – an Anglo-German multinational travel and tourism company – has stalled repayments for hotel rooms.
The amount owed to Thailand hotels is believed to exceed 2 billion baht. TUI is in the top three tour operators in Thailand and brings in significant numbers of tourists from Germany, Scandinavia and Britain. There are at least 2,000 hotels in Thailand who partner with TUI.
TUI Group has sent letters to hotels asking to delay repayment on debt. That’s pushed 12 tourism associations in Thailand to file a complaint with the government asking for help to resolve the situation.
Regional hotel consultant, Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com says that hotel owners are in the midst of a perfect storm situation where their forward cash flow is virtually stopped due to forced closures and a significant issue of uncollected debt from a leading wholesaler.
“It’s a high-season hangover. Given the island’s (Phuket) shift towards mass tourism the reality that for a large number of hotels is over half of their revenue comes from wholesale groups like TUI Group. The unpaid rooms are for the January-March quarter.”
Different hotel operators receive slightly varied conditions from TUI based on their locations and contracts but most have been asked to accept 25% of the owed monies within 10 days after signing a new contract, while the remaining debt will be paid “when TUI’s business is back to normal”. The lack of any defined debt repayment timeline is another concern for the hotels who wallow around in financial limbo.
Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, president of the Phuket Tourist Association, told Bangkok Post that hotels usually receive payment within 30-60 days after guests check out.
“We understand tour operators are facing a financial shortfall because of the pandemic, but forcing us to comply with this new contract will rub salt in our wounds as we have also suspended operations and are avoiding layoffs.”
Angkana Tanetvisetkul, president of the Kata Karon Business Association, noted that other Europe-based tour operators are also asking for payment delays or instalment payments, “…but the deals are acceptable as there is a clear timeline that allows hotels to manage cash flow”.
But Bill Barnett noted that the tour operators are in deep financial problems of their own and probably have no choice but to pass their debt issues down the line.
“In the Covid-19 situation a number of these operators in Europe and elsewhere have staggering cash flow issues and are caught between paying debts from the high season and covering cancellation charges as well as refunding their travelling customers.”
“It’s a massive ‘Catch-22.’ The problem gets worse for hotel owners, as Online Travel Agencies are keen to refund customers to retain their reputation, and hotel groups through their distribution systems are doing the same.”
“Sadly hotel owners in Phuket are getting caught in the crosshairs of vested interests. Expect this stress to continue as the new-norm will probably result in negotiated settlements and ultimately debt write-offs by island hotels.”
