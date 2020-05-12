The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday | The Thaiger

We should find out more today about the next raft of re-opening for Thailand’s businesses. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has been consulting with the private and public sector to make the next move as Thailand reboots its economy in a second phase of re-openings. The Thai cabinet will meet today to discuss the proposals.

Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin says no final decisions have been made at this stage but hinted that many retail, wholesale and leisure activities would be likely to resume this Sunday, May 17.

The provisional list includes shopping malls, community malls, bowling alleys, fitness clubs, amusement parks, beauty salons offering hair-curling and dyeing services as well as nail services, eateries in office buildings, beauty clinics, weight loss clinics, out-door team sport events (but no spectators), public gardens, galleries and Thai foot massage parlours.

But not movie theatres at this stage. Or beaches.

It is hoped a final list is compiled by this Friday giving businesses 2 days to prepare.

Speaking about the contact tracing app, Dr. Taweesin says the app would “work like a check-in system at hotels, where guests are asked to give their names and contact numbers”.

He addressed concerns that the tracing system could be viewed as an intrusion by the state invading the right to privacy and ‘tracking’ people, but he said that the system would benefit the public and business operators in the wake of the pandemic and allow government and business to open up faster with more confidence. He said that similar systems are being used successfully in South Korea, Australia, China and Taiwan as those countries emerge from their first wave of Covid-19.

He said there would also be increased testing of six groups considered “at-risk”, including healthcare workers, those in state quarantine and newly suspected cases, migrant workers, drivers of public transport, parcel delivery personnel, and those working in bars, clubs and other similar venues.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World