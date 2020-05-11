Thailand News Today – Monday, May 11 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today – Monday, May 11
Thailand national figures for Covid-19 – May 11
This morning 6 new cases of the Covid-19 cases have confirmed across the country, bring the total in Thailand to 3,015 cases.
Of the 6 cases, 4 were reported in Phuket yesterday afternoon but were not included in yesterday’s national tally of 5 cases. Today Phuket has announced no new cases.
The other 2 cases were reported as a 6 year old boy who lived with a previously confirmed case from Narathiwat, and a Thai man in Yala at the Malaysian border who was found through proactive testing.
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
In the short term, the future of tourism will probably be regional travel bubbles – loose agreements between neighbouring nations to allow (reasonably) free travel between two or three countries.
Staying isolated is not an option nations can afford long-term, and travel consultants predict it’s just a matter of time before other countries create travel bubbles of their own.
Australia and New Zealand have already committed to a travel bubble but it’s not expected to start for at least a few months. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have also announced their plans to open borders from May 15.
Locally, Thailand and Vietnam are in a perfect situation for creating a regional travel corridor between the SE Asian nations over the next few months. Both have dodged the worst impacts of Covid-19 and have been reporting single-digit new cases in recent weeks whilst pouncing on small, localised outbreaks.
Man kills Buddhist monk in a fit of anger in Lampang
A Buddhist monk was killed last week after he spoke up about a man’s drinking habits in Lampang, just south of Chiang Mai.
But it wasn’t until yesterday that villagers discovered the body of the 69 year old monk in his pick-up truck. His body was decaying and “gave off a strong smell”.
Evidence led police to a 44 year old who eventually admitted to shooting the monk. There was a re-enactment at the crime scene yesterday.
Pattaya shopkeeper and family attacked after refusing to sell alcohol to curfew breakers
A Pattaya shop-owner and his family have been left shaken after an attack by a group of curfew breakers, apparently angry that they weren’t able to buy alcohol.
Around 10 young Thai men, apparently very drunk, arrived at the shop in the Banglamung area at 11pm on Saturday night demanding to buy alcohol.
The owner was was inside with his wife, daughter, and two grandchildren. The man refused to sell alcohol as it was after the curfew an an argument quickly became violent. They used sticks and bats to smash the shop and the family car.
The gang later returned to the shop and attacked the owner’s 53 year old wife who was attempting to protect her grandchildren from the gang.
Police maintain that know the identity of the gang and hope to make some arrests soon.
T-Rex take advantage of recently reopened shops
A fairly ordinary looking Tyranosaurus Rexhas been seen out and about around Phuket recently. Nicely accessorising with flouresescent vertical striped carry bag, the T-Rex has been a common site on Phuket streets.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Food sharing pantries across Thailand help the hungry
The coronavirus outbreak hit some families hard and some are without income and in need of basic food. Community pantries, stocked with basic, yet essential, food items have been popping up all over Thailand to help the hungry and people simply knocked sideways by the suddenness of the impact from the outbreak.
The project is called “Pantry of Sharing.” One sign says “Please feel free to take anything you need, and leave anything you can share.” Another sign says “More Give. More Love.”
People leave items like instant noodles, sauces, seasonings, canned fish, bottled water, eggs and medicines. Others take what they need.
Over the past few weeks, the pantries have been spotted all over the country from Chiang Mai to southern provinces like Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
There are food-sharing projects all over the world, like Australia’s Foodbank and the Little Free Pantry Movement in the US. Supakit Kulchartvijit said he got the idea from similar projects and decided to start a food-sharing project in Thailand.
“When I started this idea with others, they were worried that people would take away all items or even steal the cabinet,” he told the Nation Thailand. “We set up four cabinets in Bangkok and another one in Rayong province.”
“During the past two weeks, people were gradually putting items on the shelves while those had been hurt by the outbreak took items as needed.”
While worried at first that some people would be greedy and take all of the food items, Kulchartvijit said people have been generous, continuing to stock the pantries. In Khon Kaen, a local decided to start a pantry in the Isan city, placing the cupboard outside an auto showroom on a busy street.
“I saw community pantries in other provinces and wanted to have one here in Khon Kaen.”
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand | Coconuts Bangkok
ตู้ปันสุข เชียงใหม่
ของเยอะจนล้นตู้
พิกัด ร้านตามสั่งป้าพอลล่า ขับเลยกาดสวนแก้วประมาณ 200 ม. ก่อนถึงปั้มเชลล์ ถ.ห้วยแก้ว pic.twitter.com/jhZLnJnlts
— ต่อให้ 💚 ฉันเหมือนเศษผง…ก็จะ❤️เธอต่อไป (@YoKwAiK27) May 10, 2020
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand national figures for Covid-19 – May 11
This morning Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Coronavirus Situation Administration, announced in his daily press conference that 6 new cases of the Covid-19 cases were confirmed across the country, bring the total in Thailand to 3,015 cases.
Of the 6 cases, 4 were reported in Phuket yesterday afternoon but were not included in yesterday’s national tally of 5 cases.
While the other 2 cases were reported as a 6 year old boy who lived with a previously confirmed case from Narathiwat, and a Thai man in Yala at the Malaysian border who was found through proactive testing.
Another 2 people have been reported as recovered and discharged from hospital bring the total recovered patients to 2,796. There has been no change to the accumulated death toll in Thailand of 56 people.
Tourism
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
As nations slowly get their heads around the first outbreaks of Covid-19, the attention is now pivoting to re-opening businesses. And re-opening borders for tourism. But, at least for the short term, the future of tourism will probably be regional travel bubbles – loose agreements between neighbouring nations to allow (reasonably) free travel between two or three countries. Staying isolated is not an option nations can afford long-term, and travel consultants predict it’s just a matter of time before other countries create travel bubbles of their own.
Australia and New Zealand have already committed to a travel bubble but it’s not expected to start for at least a few months. In Europe, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have announced their plans to open borders for citizens of the three countries to travel from May 15.
Locally, Thailand and Vietnam are in a perfect situation for creating a regional travel corridor between the SE Asian nations over the next few months. Both have dodged the worst impacts of Covid-19 and have been reporting single-digit new cases in recent weeks whilst pouncing on small, localised outbreaks.
Thailand-based Mario Hardy, CEO of the nonprofit Pacific Asia Travel Association, thinks travellers are likely to stay regional at first.
“Bubbles will be volatile. If there’s a resurgence of cases in a country, the travel corridors will just close. It’s likely to be a long time before there’s widespread traveling beyond our regional bubbles.”
But although there is certainly some upsides for the limited amount of travellers between Thailand and Vietnam, nothing substantial will happen for the hard-hit tourism industries of either country until China re-opens and middle class start venturing out again.
Surveys show that Chinese tourists are keen to stick with what they know and not travel too far, says Bill Barnett, the MD of global hospitality consultancy C9 Hotelworks. That means Thailand, which attracts around 11 million Chinese tourists a year, could be one of the first to open up travel to China.
“We expected Bangkok to be the first mover in accepting international airlift as its airports are more robust with infrastructure for the new point-to-point protocols.”
“From our discussions with airline carriers, testing on arrival looks to be a possible first step, as longer term cross border travel certification processes will take time and coordination.”
Chinese tourists may be less interested in booking travel to places where there was anti-China sentiment during the outbreak, places like Australia and the US, according to Freya Higgins-Desbiolles, a senior tourism lecturer at the University of South Australia.
“I think tourism is going to be damaged by the geopolitical games or strategies that had been played out to take advantage of the crisis.”
In Thailand, where tourism makes up 18-20% of the country’s GDP, the Tourism Authority of Thailand expects visitor numbers could be down 65% this year. Their forecast is, as usual, wildly optimistic. For some of the country’s tourism magnets, like Pattaya and Phuket, that rely almost solely on tourist dollars, the impact on the local economies will be devastating in the short to medium term.
