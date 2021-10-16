Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thammasat University negotiates multiple deals for vaccines
A new deal has been struck between 2 private hospitals and Thammasat University to purchase and import 5 million Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines. This is an addition to a recently negotiated deal to procure 2 million modern vaccines, making a total of 7 million doses that the school will help bring into Thailand after recently being approved by the government to import vaccines into the country.
The vaccines will be distributed to a network of private hospitals throughout Thailand. The school’s field hospital posted on Facebook saying that they spent the past 8 weeks working on getting vaccines at medical supplies for their patients and the Thai public.
Thammasat University is also attempting to procure a donation of three million additional Moderna vaccines from an unnamed Eastern European country. They are working with the Thai Embassy in that country to negotiate a deal and will take full responsibility for the logistics and expenses.
The new deal for 5 million Pfizer and Moderna vaccines was initially agreed on in late September with an unnamed private hospital. The hospital will bear all the costs to purchase and import the vaccines and, in exchange for brokering the deal, the university will receive several hundred thousand vaccines as a donation to give to people for free.
Similarly, the agreement that began in September to procure 2 million Moderna vaccines saw the university cooperating with another private hospital with the same mutually beneficial arrangement. The hospital will pay all the costs in procuring the vaccines and then donate 100,000 of them to give to Thammasat University’s field hospital patients and the general public free of charge.
Thammasat University has also made an agreement to conduct trials for an unnamed European vaccine as well as with a generic drug manufacturer in India for the Molnupiravir antiviral drug made in India. The medication is given as a 5-day treatment to Covid-19 patients. The university will acquire 200,000 Molnupiravir pills used to treat Covid-19 in exchange for covering the cost of the trials in Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Krabi tourism businesses not thrilled about Thailand’s reopening
Thammasat University negotiates multiple deals for vaccines
Bangkok prepares swab hubs, rules easing for city reopening
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Rescue workers cut stuck PVC pipe from man’s genitals
Covid-19 Saturday Update: 10,648 cases, 82 deaths, provincial data
Nearly 70,000 foreigners register for vaccines on expatvac site
Worker rescued from outside 26th floor after alleged rope cut
38 countries reportedly on short list for no-quarantine reopening
Tourism operators: Russians and others need clear entry rules
Australian suspected gas leak is actually familiar smell for Thais
Soi Dog Foundation provides food relief for animals in flood-hit central Thailand
Thai Twitter goes crazy as Russell Crowe tweets Sandbox visit
Transgender woman arrested for selling live sex show on LINE
Thai woman charged with trafficking women to Bahrain for sex
Thailand News Today | Arrival quarantine waived for 5 countries, The new Thailand pass | Oct. 15
Remembering Thailand’s beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej
So long, farewell to Thailand’s Certificate of Entry – November 1
November reopening to international tourists predicts 1.5 trillion baht
Thailand to lift quarantine for vaccinated tourists from low-risk countries
Covid-19 cases are rising, not falling – CCSA infection numbers called into doubt
Minister of Tourism is sure tourists will flood Thailand November 1
BREAKING: Vaccinated travellers from 10 countries allowed to enter without quarantine starting November 1
CoE will be replaced by Thailand Pass, in development
Anutin warns Nov 1 reopening could close again if Covid-19 surges
5 no-quarantine countries named, 17 Thai provinces reopening
Important rules and behaviours for driving in Thailand
Thai Twitter goes crazy as Russell Crowe tweets Sandbox visit
Anutin opposes limiting quarantine-free re-opening to 10 countries
Flights returning to Asia with airlines launching routes and sales
Phuket tourism operators banking on 5 billion baht recovery fund
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events3 days ago
Remembering Thailand’s beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej
- Tourism2 days ago
So long, farewell to Thailand’s Certificate of Entry – November 1
- Thailand3 days ago
Minister of Tourism is sure tourists will flood Thailand November 1
- Thailand1 day ago
CoE will be replaced by Thailand Pass, in development
- Thailand1 day ago
5 no-quarantine countries named, 17 Thai provinces reopening
- Thailand3 days ago
Anutin warns Nov 1 reopening could close again if Covid-19 surges
- Hot News24 hours ago
Thai Twitter goes crazy as Russell Crowe tweets Sandbox visit
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Anutin opposes limiting quarantine-free re-opening to 10 countries
Recent comments: