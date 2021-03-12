PM Prayut Chan-o-cha postpones AstraZeneca jab after some European countries suspended the vaccine | The Thaiger

Thailand’s prime minister cancelled plans to get injected with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine today after reports that some European countries suspended the jab due to the possibility that the vaccine could be linked to an increased risk of blood clots. Some people developed blood clots after receiving the vaccine. In a case in Denmark, a person died.

After some European countries suspended the jab, the European Medicines Agency released a statement saying there is no increased risk of blood clots and the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. They say there have been 30 cases of “thromboembolic events” reported among the 5 million people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe. An investigation into the reports of blood clots possibly linked to the vaccine is a “precautionary measure,” they say.

There is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine… the vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing.

Still, the reports were enough to lead Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to postpone his jab. Prayut was scheduled to be injected with the vaccine today.

Prayut had initially planned to receive China’s Sinovac vaccine, but decided against that vaccine due to his age. Some doctors say those over 60 years old should not receive the Sinovac vaccine due to lack of research for that age group. Prayut is 66.

SOURCES: European Medicines Agency | National News Bureau of Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.