Hospital allegedly offers a meager 5,000 baht initially to dead patient’s family after neglecting him for hours | The Thaiger

Crime
Hospital allegedly offers a meager 5,000 baht initially to dead patient’s family after neglecting him for hours
A northeastern Thai hospital is allegedly offering a meager 5,000 baht to a patient’s family after he died while waiting to be treated. The Bua Yai Hospital director, Charnchai Boonyusays, says he feels “regret” over the 46 year old’s death after hospital staff allegedly neglected to treat him for hours.
Sompong Sammor, was admitted to the hospital with a swollen and injured leg but was left unattended in a wheelchair for hours while waiting to be receive medical attention. The hospital committee was assigned to give moral support to the family along with 5,000 baht in initial assistance. But the family was advised to submit a request for 400,000 baht in assistance. The higher amount is available for patients to request when damages are incurred as a result of receiving, or in this case, not receiving, medical services.
Charnchai says the hospital has discussed assisting the patient’s son with his primary school fees after admitting the hospital messed up, saying it won’t happen again.
In other news, a Bangkok hospital is being charged over the death of a Thai model who was brought to the hospital unconscious, and dying soon after arriving. The woman had been working as a hostess at a party in Thailand’s capital city where alleged drug use had occurred.
The hospital is facing charges of failing to properly diagnose the young woman, and falsely billing her for a meal that she never received or ate. The charges come after a complaint was filed by the chairman of the Crime Victims Assistance Club and the deceased woman’s mother.
News of a “Thai Pretty,” or model, winding up dead after hosting such drug-fuelled parties isn’t new as similar incidents have happened in the past, sparking more controversy over whether those members of Thailand’s high-societies are immune from the consequences of breaking the law.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Myanmar likely committing “crimes against humanity”- UN expert
A UN expert is claiming that Myanmar’s military is likely committing “crimes against humanity” after at least 70 people have allegedly been “murdered” since the military coup in February. Thomas Andrews, the UN’s top expert on rights in Myanmar, reportedly made the revelation to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. He went on to say that the country is “controlled by a murderous, illegal regime.”
Andrews says “acts of murder, enforced disappearance, persecution, torture” carried out with “the knowledge of senior leadership,” are likely crimes that are being committed. He says such senior leaders being aware of the crimes include the junta leader Min Aung Hlaing.
He says that there is clear evidence that the junta’s crimes were “widespread” and part of a “coordinated campaign” but stresses that only the court of law can determine such offences. His statements echo the UN as they recently condemned the Myanmar military, which has allegedly arrested over 2,000 people in connection to the anti-coup protests.
Now, the military seems to be choosing its battles as state-run newspaper the Mirror announced that the Arakan Army was no longer considered a terrorist organisation. The AA has been fighting for the autonomy of the ethnic Rakhine people for many years with hundreds being allegedly killed and some 200,000 civilians forced to flee their homes. Myanmar expert Herve Lemahieu, with Australia’s Lowy Institute, said the military may not want to deal with other issues right now.
“The Tatmadaw has many enemies, they don’t want to operate on too many fronts at once and the most pressing front at this point in time is against the ethnic Burman majority in the major urban centres.”
Such focus has also shifted to targetting rescue workers who are on the front lines of the protests. One rescue worker said he couldn’t even pick up a 30 year old’s deceased body over fears of being hurt.
Even more disturbing is the number of organisations that are zoning in on the revelations being made by the UN. An Amnesty International report has accused the military of using “battlefield weapons” on unarmed protesters and carrying out premeditated murders. The group says the use of firearms, which include sniper guns and semi-automatic rifles, against the protesters is “completely inappropriate for use in policing protests.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
12 people face charges over illegal online gambling operation in Bangkok
12 people are facing charges over allegedly running an illegal online gambling operation out of a Bangkok home. Police say they found evidence that the group was running the gambling operation on several different websites under the name of NUTSGAME-TH. After investigating further, they say they found evidence of the group transferring money to Hong Kong, which is illegal under Thailand’s anti-money laundering laws. Police say they are seizing the network’s assets of over 15 million baht.
The deputy national police chief, along with a team of officers, raided a house in Bangkok’s Soi Punnawithi, after being tipped off. The house was allegedly being used as a call-centre for the operation. 5 Chinese nationals and 7 Thais were arrested after police say they were hired as call-centre operatives.
Police say the online gambling business has been operating for over 3 years, with 4 houses being set up just last year, on Soi Punnawithi. 1 of the 4 houses was being used as a call-centre. The gambling operation was found to have allegedly picked up customers by contacting people on Facebook.
Source Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Police step up Phuket gold shop inspections to increase security
Phuket police are stepping up gold shop inspections in the area to help increase security. They say they have already started inspecting the shops in Phuket Town to make sure security measures are up to par with officers now patrolling areas where gold shops are located more regularly.
“We also have a book for police on patrol to make notes in, as requested by the police. Police have been sent to inspect locations across Phuket at high risk of robbery, such as gold shops, banks and department stores. They are prepared to take action with any robbery.”
“I have already ordered the chief of each police station to create their own measures to prevent any robberies of gold shops and convenience stores in the areas under their jurisdiction.”
“We are also coordinating with local administrative organisations to install more CCTV cameras along roads and in community areas, and to ensure the cameras are kept in good condition.”
Pornsak didn’t say whether there was an actual increase in the amount of robberies of gold shops that warranted the new security measures, however, recently there have been a number of gold shops in the news.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Pro-democracy leaders denied bail for 5th time
Hospital allegedly offers a meager 5,000 baht initially to dead patient’s family after neglecting him for hours
Thailand’s private hospitals planning to profit off Covid-19 vaccine
Uh oh: Netflix may stop allowing the sharing of passwords
Koh Samui aims for quarantine-free travel starting in October
American has false negative Covid-19 test result in Thailand, positive result after returning to the US
UK now advising its citizens to leave Myanmar in wake of escalating coup violence
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says “sorry” for spraying reporters with hand sanitiser
Be a private island castaway on Koh Munnork, Thailand | VIDEO
Attorney, university professors seek bail for leaders of pro-democracy Ratsadon group
CCSA Update: 81 new Covid-19 cases
Rescue workers remove 4 metre long python from Patong resort
Aging American expat “living the dream” in Phuket on US $2,500 a month
Isaan families earn tens of thousands of baht selling dried tokay geckos
“Sandbox” tourism scheme for foreign travellers in the works for Phuket
An exotic animal café in Bangkok – Foxes, racoons, kangaroos and more! | VIDEO
UK now advising its citizens to leave Myanmar in wake of escalating coup violence
Be a private island castaway on Koh Munnork, Thailand | VIDEO
Reduced quarantine approved for some foreign arrivals
Americans tend to misuse the Buddha image, but a Florida nightclub takes it too far – OPINION
Attorney, university professors seek bail for leaders of pro-democracy Ratsadon group
CCSA Update: 81 new Covid-19 cases
Bring on the heat… here’s our list of the spiciest Thai food
This year Thailand gets 6 days to celebrate Songkran holiday
OPINION – Vaccinating against Covid-19, why wouldn’t you?
Economic think-tank says the future of tourism in Thailand hangs on vaccination
Why Thai locals make homes for the spirits
Myanmar likely committing “crimes against humanity”- UN expert
Updates on international travel to Thailand
Quarantine for vaccinated travellers to Thailand reduced to 7 days
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
An exotic animal café in Bangkok – Foxes, racoons, kangaroos and more! | VIDEO
- Politics20 hours ago
UK now advising its citizens to leave Myanmar in wake of escalating coup violence
- Eastern Thailand21 hours ago
Be a private island castaway on Koh Munnork, Thailand | VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Reduced quarantine approved for some foreign arrivals
- Protests21 hours ago
Attorney, university professors seek bail for leaders of pro-democracy Ratsadon group
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago
CCSA Update: 81 new Covid-19 cases
- Songkran2 days ago
This year Thailand gets 6 days to celebrate Songkran holiday
- Crime1 day ago
Myanmar likely committing “crimes against humanity”- UN expert