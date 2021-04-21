Thailand to purchase additional 35 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand to purchase additional 35 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the Thai government will purchase another 35 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in addition to the 65 million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine and the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. The prime minister made a post on his Facebook page today announcing that Thailand will produce the additional doses from 2 or possibly 3 companies.
Out of the 35 million additional doses, 10 million to 15 million will be purchased by the private sector, led by the Board of Trade of Thailand. A government committee tasked with Covid-19 vaccine procurement made the decision to acquire 35 million more doses, according to Prayut.
Prayut also recently announced that the government plans to purchase 5 to 10 million doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech. The prime minister told reporters that the government is “still waiting for quotations and terms and conditions,” but they expect the vaccines to be delivered within the second half of the year.
So far, 572,000 people in Thailand have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to Reuters. The government plans to vaccinate half the population, or 35 million people, by the end of the year.
The Thai government has been criticized for heavily relying on AstraZeneca as the primary vaccine against the coronavirus. The vaccine will be locally produced by Siam Bioscience and the first 6 million doses are expected to be available by June.
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
1,458 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing, stabilising the recent upward spike of new infections since the outbreaks at nightlife venues in Bangkok. Since April 1, 17,780 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths have been reported by the CCSA.
The 2 additional Covid-related deaths today were a 56 year old Thai woman from Bangkok, who suffered from diabetes, kidney disease and obesity, and a 32 year old Thai man from Nonthaburi who had allergies and lung disease.
There are 17,162 people receiving treatment for Covid-19, an active case count far higher than the last peak in February which topped at 7,181 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 46,643 coronavirus infections.
The English-language spokesperson for the CCSA, Natapanu Nopakun, says they hope the the daily case count will go down to around 1,000.
Bangkok topped today’s count with 365 cases. Here are the totals announced today for the other provinces around the country…
Hotlines for those requesting hospital beds have been “overwhelmed,” according to Natapanu. There is now a LINE messenger contact for people infected with Covid-19 to request a hospital bed. Those seeking a bed can send a LINE message to @sabaideebot with their name, lab results, ID number, telephone number and address.
Some provinces have imposed orders requiring people to wear face masks in public. Those who violate the emergency orders face fines up to 20,000 baht. Those provinces include Surat Thani, Phuket, Kanchanaburi, Yala, Trang, Narathiwat, Pattani and Songkhla.
So far, only 107,663 people in Thailand have received both doses of the vaccine against Covid-19.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is suspending services in 50 districts, expect for the issuing of death and birth certificates. The BMA is also limited services to 30 people per day.
Thailand Post has changed its hours. Main branches will now be open until 6pm which general branches will be open until 3pm. Thailand Post branches in department stores will be open until 7pm.
SOURCE: CCSA
Health officials advise on how to handle Covid-19 risk
Health authorities in Thailand are seeking a balance between testing at-risk people for Covid-19 and keeping the public calm in the face of a growing pandemic. While those who have been in contact or close proximity with Covid-infected patients need to be tested, many people are becoming hypochondriacs, fearing every symptom or ailment, from a simple cold to a headache, could be the dreaded Coronavirus. Health officials at the Disease Control Department have put together information to help people understand what the risks are, what you can do, when to get tested, and what to do if you test positive for Covid-19.
Anybody who has been nearby to any confirmed Covid-19 case should immediately seek testing. The highest risk is for people who live or work in the same place as the infected person and were present as the symptoms grew. Another high-risk scenario is anyone who came in contact with bodily fluids that were infected with the virus, usually via coughing or sneezing. Social distancing is important because being within a metre of a Covid-19 patient, especially unmasked, can be a risk, so even places like an aeroplane or a bus where you may be sitting nearby to an infected person are considered high risk.
Medical facilities such as hospitals also present a high risk for patients that may have been in a room with someone who was positive for covid, and medical workers who contact those patients or specimens without the appropriate protective gear.
Poor ventilation is another factor that creates a risky situation. Sharing a room or even a public space where there’s not proper air circulation only intensifies the possibility of infection, as is evidenced by the overwhelming amount of cases in Thailand’s Covid-19 third wave that were transmitted in poorly-vented bars and nightclubs throughout the country.
If you believe you’re at risk or have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, you should get tested as quickly as possible while quarantining either by self-isolating in your home or at a medical facility if advised. Health officials warn that even if you were exposed to the virus but test negative, you should still isolate for 2 weeks as the results may not be conclusive. If you were exposed but the virus hasn’t taken hold yet, the people that you were in contact with during that time are most likely safe, but you still may end up infected and will be required to be tested several more times.
If after seeking medical attention you are determined to be low risk, it is still recommended to self-isolate for 2 weeks being very careful who you come in contact with. Health officials suggest you can still live your daily life but need to stay away from crowded places and take safety measures such as wearing a mask and social distancing.
People are advised that while private hospitals are charging a fee for Covid-19 tests, government-run state hospitals give free testing for any patient believed to be at risk. The National Health Security Office is helping ensure that those that should be tested are tested by covering the costs at private hospitals.
Those who do test positive can call special Covid-19 hotlines by dialling 1330, 1668, or 1669 where health authorities will provide further instructions. But during the waiting period between testing positive and being admitted to a hospital for treatment, it is essential to avoid leaving your home, keep yourself isolated, and wear a face mask at all times.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thai police to focus on busting house parties and other social gatherings
Police are now focusing on busting house parties and other social gatherings in an effort to combat the spread of Covid-19. With large parties and nightclub hopping setting off a new wave of the coronavirus, with the epicentre in nightlife district in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area, the Royal Thai Police are now ordered to delay its crackdown drunk driving to focus on stopping illegal social gatherings.
Officers are now on the look out for loud music and party lights as well as venues that are break the Covid-19 closure orders. They are also keeping an eye on social media as well as the traffic to see if people are flocking to a particular area. The public is also asked to report any illegal gatherings and parties to police.
Police will focus on stopping private parties and other social gatherings in 18 provinces classified as “red zones” under the highest control to contain the spread of Covid-19 including Chon Buri and Bangkok. Under the emergency orders, there are also policies and rules for police officers to protect themselves from the virus.
While police have been ordered to put the drunk driving campaign on hold, officers may still set up road checkpoints for crime prevention.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
