Man accidentally shoots himself cleaning his gun | Thaiger

Man accidentally shoots himself cleaning his gun
Medics and police responded to a call last night where a man in Samut Prakan accidentally shot himself with his own gun while cleaning it. The 42-year-old man, Thammarat Kaewkomonman, was found unconscious but alive, lying on the floor of the building and was rushed to Samut Prakan Hospital. He has a bullet hole on the left side of the chest, and an exit wound in his back.
Thammarat was in his home district of Muang and the gun accident occurred in a commercial building there. His 17 year old son was with his friends playing a video game in the room when they heard the bang of a gunshot. His dad had been cleaning his CMMG Mk4 3GR rifle on the other side of the room. He owned this gun, which was legal and properly registered, as well as 6 BB guns that were on display in a showcase mounted on the wall. His son said his father was a gun enthusiast and collector.
The gun Thammarat had been cleaning had not been checked to confirm it was unloaded before the accident. 4 cartridges were still loaded, along with the spent shell that shot him. The gun went off, and his son turned from his game to find his father lying unconscious on the floor with the gunshot wound in his chest, having accidentally shot himself.
His son called the police for help around 10 pm. The hospital reports that Thammarat was seriously wounded. An investigation is ongoing.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Free media threatened by Covid-19-inspired laws
The International Commission of Jurists is warning that media and journalists in Cambodia, Thailand, and Vietnam are seeing legal repression grow during the Covid-19 pandemic. In a submission to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the group outlined the expanding threat. New laws that many claim violate human rights also serve to throttle the space in which media and reporting can operate, limiting their ability to investigate and report important information and details freely.
Governments in Vietnam, Thailand, and Cambodia are enacting these new regulations that may be well-intentioned, as a means to control misinformation about Covid-19 as the pandemic rages on. But they also include glaring loopholes that may allow abuse of human rights. Extreme punishments for violations like jail time and large fines are also cited as a deterrent to free media.
The ICJ asserts that these three countries are already abusing current laws to restrict information and dissent by punishing social media posters and media journalists struggling to report during Covid-19. There may be an uncomfortable grey area between the need for an unrestricted press and the often urgent need to quash false information about the pandemic from spreading and threatening public health by discouraging necessary health and safety precautions.
But the ICJ argues that more targeted action against this misinformation is more effective than disproportionately broad restrictions that are punished with huge fines and prison sentences.
The ICJ’s paper calls for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to continue to push the governments of Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia to strike a balance between public safety during Covid-19 and access for media workers and journalists. They view this as a balance between the rights of freedom of expression and the right to a healthy life. A report is being prepared now for the UN human Rights council on journalistic safety.
SOURCE: Prachatai
‘Entry Thailand’ website launched to facilitate process for international travellers
To facilitate the process for travellers entering Thailand, tourism officials have launched a website as a one-stop-shop to make arrangements to travel to Thailand including booking an alternative state quarantine hotel. As to who these travellers would be at this time, that hasn’t been made clear.
The “Entry Thailand” website set up by the Tourism Authority of Thailand outlines 6 steps for international visitors planning to travel to Thailand including registering for a Certificate of Entry, booking a flight, arranging quarantine, purchasing the required Covid-19 insurance, checking on the status of the Certificate of Entry and requirements upon entering the country.
The mandatory quarantine period for vaccinated travellers is 7 days. The traveller must be fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved and registered with Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health or approved by the World Health Organisation no less than 14 days before the travelling date. Visitors who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus must quarantine for 10 days. Those travelling from countries where Covid-19 has mutated must quarantine for 14 days.
Steps for entering Thailand:
Step 1: Register for the Certificate of Entry, or COE. Pre-approval can take around 3 days.
Step 2: Book a flight on a repatriation flight or semi-commercial flight. Tickets must be purchased no more than 15 days after the COE is pre-approved.
Step 3: Arrange a stay at an Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotel and submit the booking confirmation no more than 15 days after the COE is pre-approved.
Step 4: Purchase Covid-19 health insurance policy no more than 15 days after the COE is pre-approved. Submit proof of purchase. If the insurance policy is booked through “Entry Thailand,” the system will automatically report the booking status.
Step 5: Check the COE status and prepare additional documents before travelling.
Step 6: Prepare documents required upon entering Thailand. Download the “Thailand Plus Application” and complete the Thailand Health Declaration, or T.8 Form.
To visit Entry Thailand, click HERE.
SOURCE: TAT
Thai monk beheads himself with guillotine in attempt to reach nirvana, followers could face charges
A monk, apparently ‘seeking nirvana’, has beheaded himself with a handmade guillotine in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu. Police are now investigating to determine if any of the monk’s followers should be charged for helping the abbot with his untidy path to enlightenment.
The monk, Dhammakorn Wangphrecha, reportedly spent 5 years planning his death and believed it would help him reach nirvana, his followers say. They say he decided to die last Thursday, on his 68th birthday. The guillotine was made with a metre-long blade and 2 buckets of cement held up by rope. It was placed near a statue of a beheaded deity. Followers say the monk cut the ropes himself.
While police say evidence say it’s a case of suicide, followers who moved Dhammakorn’s body could face charges for concealing a corpse. The guillotine had also been disassembled when police arrived, and followers could face other charges for tampering with evidence. If police discover that followers helped the monk build the guillotine, they could be charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Police found the monk’s body in a wooden coffin at the Wat Phuhingong Monastery. They say around 300 people attended the monk’s funeral just hours after his death. Police did not say how many followers are now suspects in the investigation.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha spoke after the death of the monk, warning Thais not to put too much faith in superstition, and psychiatrists visited the monastery to do mental health checks.
“I ask you to not put too much faith in something unscientific, as the Buddha taught that his words can be proved… Everybody must have some logic to believing or respecting something. I don’t think anybody wants to imitate.”
SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok
