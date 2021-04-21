Man accidentally shoots himself cleaning his gun | Thaiger

Medics and police responded to a call last night where a man in Samut Prakan accidentally shot himself with his own gun while cleaning it. The 42-year-old man, Thammarat Kaewkomonman, was found unconscious but alive, lying on the floor of the building and was rushed to Samut Prakan Hospital. He has a bullet hole on the left side of the chest, and an exit wound in his back.

Thammarat was in his home district of Muang and the gun accident occurred in a commercial building there. His 17 year old son was with his friends playing a video game in the room when they heard the bang of a gunshot. His dad had been cleaning his CMMG Mk4 3GR rifle on the other side of the room. He owned this gun, which was legal and properly registered, as well as 6 BB guns that were on display in a showcase mounted on the wall. His son said his father was a gun enthusiast and collector.

The gun Thammarat had been cleaning had not been checked to confirm it was unloaded before the accident. 4 cartridges were still loaded, along with the spent shell that shot him. The gun went off, and his son turned from his game to find his father lying unconscious on the floor with the gunshot wound in his chest, having accidentally shot himself.

His son called the police for help around 10 pm. The hospital reports that Thammarat was seriously wounded. An investigation is ongoing.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

