Thailand now lists UK, USA as “high risk” countries | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Thailand now lists UK, USA as “high risk” countries
Thailand has added the UK, USA and several other countries to the list of countries it regards as being “high risk” for Covid-19 coronavirus contagion. The list now includes: Japan, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the UK and USA.
An update posted on the Tourism Authority of Thailand website yesterday advised travellers arriving in Thailand from these countries are expected to “ensure self-monitoring for no less than 14 days.” The statement reads:
“Travellers arriving from the countries with ongoing local transmission are required to be under observation (supervision without quarantine) in order to ensure self-monitoring for no less than 14 days until the end of the infectious period or the reason for suspicion.”
“Travellers must record their own symptoms in the reporting system and monitor their symptoms strictly as required by the MOPH.”
“The traveller must notify the disease control officer about the places he/she visits, so that a surveillance officer can closely monitor his/her movement and contacts.”
“If a traveller feels sick or suspects that he/she has a fever accompanied by at least one of the symptoms; such as, cough, runny nose, sore throat, and shortness of breath within 14 days of arrival into Thailand, he/she must inform a disease control officer immediately upon the symptoms onset or upon suspecting illness to be tested, treated, clinically diagnosed, isolated or quarantined.”
According to the Department of Disease Control, self-monitoring involves:
“Body temperature screening twice a day, every day since arriving in Thailand, for a total of 14 days. If you have fever with respiratory symptoms, report to the local health authority”.
Travellers who fail to comply face fines up to 100,000 baht and/or a year in jail.
The update also linked to a Q&A for travellers coming to Thailand: Q&A regarding the Measures for Travellers.
The news comes as Thailand yesterday confirmed seven new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 82 since the virus struck in January. Of these, 35 have recovered and been discharged from hospital.
SOURCE: thaivisa | Tourism Authority of Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
83 students returning from Italy quarantined
83 Thai students arriving on a Thai Airways flight from Italy were taken from U-Tapao International Airport to Sattahip naval base in Chon Buri this morning for Covid-19 coronavirus screening. Six students had fevers and were separated and taken to nearby hospitals for tests and a 14 day mandatory quarantine. The other 77 were taken to guesthouses within the naval base, also for a 14-day quarantine and to monitor their health.
The Thai flight was the last on the Bangkok-Italy-Bangkok route, after the national flag carrier suspended the service indefinitely due to concerns over the outbreak in Italy, which has been designated as a “Dangerous Infectious Disease zone” by the Ministry of Public Health.
Meanwhile, Sripatum University in Bangkok today announced the immediate suspension of classes for six days, after one student was suspected to be infected with coronavirus. The student has been quarantined and the results of tests have not yet been announced.
The university’s administrators are contacting other students who were in close contact with the suspected case, to advise them of the need for self-quarantine for 14 days.
The move come after Mahidol University in Nakhon Pathom, just west of Bangkok, closed for two days after a student tested positive for the virus.
SOURCES: Thai Pbs World | The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: Fortress Australia, Europe new ‘epicentre’
As of lunchtime today, there are 156,766 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in the world. There have been 5,839 deaths and 75,937 patients who have now recovered. Italy now has more active cases than China, and new Chinese cases have drastically reduced over the past two weeks.
The countries with more than 1,000 confirmed cases below…
INFOGRAPHIC: worldometers.info
In other world news, all people arriving in Australia after midnight tomorrow (Monday local time) will need to self-quarantine for 14 days. Australian PM Scott Morrison made the announcement today.
“There is no plan for mass school closures at this point.”
Earlier this week, the Australian government advised the cancellation of all gatherings of more than 500 people, leading to the postponement of many sports events. Australia has recorded 249 coronavirus cases and 3 deaths.
The new measures are the same as those announced yesterday in New Zealand; when NZ PM Jacinda Ardern announced that all arriving travellers, including New Zealand citizens and residents, will have to undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine.
Across the US the Covid-19 virus is spreading but the US President Trump has tested negative, as announced by his personal physician. The upgraded US travel ban, which went into effect on Friday midnight (US local times), has now been extended to include the UK and Ireland, as well as 26 European countries. The virus has now reached 49 of the country’s 50 states. There has been 2,995 cases and 60 deaths.
In Europe. Italy remains under total lockdown, with the second-highest number of cases globally after China. Reports are emerging of hospitals overwhelmed with the sudden volume of new patients.
In Spain, residents are now restricted from leaving their homes. The only exemptions are travelling straight to work, shopping for groceries, hospitalisations, or caring for family members. And France is closing all bars, restaurants, cafes, clubs, and cinemas (a similar proposal is being mulled by the Thai Public Health Minister).
Spain, France, and Germany have seen dramatic spikes in new cases this week, with hundreds of new infections a day with European governments struggling to think of ways of limiting travel across the thousands of land borders.
In Asia, China and South Korea have reported dramatic reductions in new cases all week, with authorities speculating that the outbreak may have passed its peak in these countries. Earlier hot zones, like Hong Kong and Singapore, are still reporting a handful of new cases, but the rate of infection has slowed drastically. In Thailand, the number of cases keeps creeping up although the total number of reported cases still remains under 100.
But in Japan, numbers are spiking, with new cases reaching twice the world average daily figure. In the Philippines, the capital Manila is now under partial lockdown until April 14. Filipino officials are restricting movement, but President Duterte’s Thursday night address has left the city’s 12 million residents confused, unsure how or why the sweeping lockdown measures would be enforced.
Philippine schools will close for one month, mass gatherings have been banned (including church – a significant issue in the enthusiastically Catholic country), although businesses and retailers are being urged to remain open. Public transportation will continue to operate, as will some international flights to Manila’s airport, but domestic land, sea, and air connections have now been suspended.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Government tries, fails to clarify visa-on-arrival confusion
After days of rumours, assertions and flip-flops, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry in a press briefing yesterday provided some much-needed clarity regarding visa-on-arrival (VOA) status for 18 countries and visa exemption for three countries with high infection rates of the Covid-19 coronavirus: they are cancelled. Cherdkiat Atthakor, director-general and spokesman of the Foreign Ministry’s Information Department says the cancellations are in place temporarily until Sept 30,
Citizens of Russia, South Korea, Hong Kong and Macau (which has been virus-free for weeks), which have signed bilateral agreements, are exempted from the new policies, meaning they can enter Thailand without the need apply for a visa.
On Wednesday, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced the cancellation had been enacted. Yet, shortly after, government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat told media the cancellations were “impractical” because existing bilateral agreements had not expired.
Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda and Prayut insisted the visa changes had gone into effect on Thursday and would last to the end of September. Then the director-general of the Department of Consular Affairs said existing agreements over exemptions needed to be studied before any changes could be enforced.
Still, some confusion remains: A report in today’s Bangkok Post plainly states:
“The countries with cancelled VOA are Bulgaria, Bhutan, China (including Taiwan), Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Vanuatu. Russia, however, is exempted, thanks to a bilateral agreement.”
The same article goes on to report:
“Hong Kong, Italy and South Korea will have the visa exemption policy cancelled. In practice, only Italians need to apply for a visa to enter Thailand. Citizens of South Korea and Hong Kong can still enter Thailand without visas because of a bilateral agreement.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Coronavirus UPDATE: Vietnam village quarantined, worldwide cases reach 64,448
Toilet paper vs bum gun – which one is better?
New coronavirus case confirmed in Thailand, brings total to 34
Phuket calls for immediate government help over coronavirus impact
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
83 students returning from Italy quarantined
Coronavirus UPDATE: Fortress Australia, Europe new ‘epicentre’
Thailand now lists UK, USA as “high risk” countries
Khon Kaen University students in anti-government demonstration
Government tries, fails to clarify visa-on-arrival confusion
US and China compete to control the narrative on the origins of Covid-19
Smoke and mirrors, northern Thailand’s annual smog problem
Manila goes on lockdown
Health minister to “suggest” closing bars, nightclubs
Wife and sister stabbed to death in Chon Buri, second domestic murder in a day
PM urges unity in the face of adversity
Phuket Covid-19 ‘updates’
Body of Chinese man lies untouched for hours over coronavirus fears
Seven new confirmed coronavirus cases in Thailand include popular actor
240 Thais return home after ‘naval quarantine’
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
UPDATE: SCB becomes third bank to stop exchanging foreign cash
- Asia4 days ago
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Monkey brawl shocks Lop Buri – VIDEO
- Bangkok4 days ago
A few more flight cancellations and K-Pop curtailed
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Thai stocks tumbles, SET drops nearly 6%
- Crime3 days ago
Businessman murdered in front of family in southern Thailand
- Bangkok4 days ago
“My experiences with Coronavirus in Bangkok”