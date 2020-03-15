Thailand now lists UK, USA as “high risk” countries | The Thaiger

Thailand has added the UK, USA and several other countries to the list of countries it regards as being “high risk” for Covid-19 coronavirus contagion. The list now includes: Japan, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the UK and USA.

An update posted on the Tourism Authority of Thailand website yesterday advised travellers arriving in Thailand from these countries are expected to “ensure self-monitoring for no less than 14 days.” The statement reads:

“Travellers arriving from the countries with ongoing local transmission are required to be under observation (supervision without quarantine) in order to ensure self-monitoring for no less than 14 days until the end of the infectious period or the reason for suspicion.”

“Travellers must record their own symptoms in the reporting system and monitor their symptoms strictly as required by the MOPH.”

“The traveller must notify the disease control officer about the places he/she visits, so that a surveillance officer can closely monitor his/her movement and contacts.”

“If a traveller feels sick or suspects that he/she has a fever accompanied by at least one of the symptoms; such as, cough, runny nose, sore throat, and shortness of breath within 14 days of arrival into Thailand, he/she must inform a disease control officer immediately upon the symptoms onset or upon suspecting illness to be tested, treated, clinically diagnosed, isolated or quarantined.”

According to the Department of Disease Control, self-monitoring involves:

“Body temperature screening twice a day, every day since arriving in Thailand, for a total of 14 days. If you have fever with respiratory symptoms, report to the local health authority”.

Travellers who fail to comply face fines up to 100,000 baht and/or a year in jail.

The update also linked to a Q&A for travellers coming to Thailand: Q&A regarding the Measures for Travellers.

The news comes as Thailand yesterday confirmed seven new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 82 since the virus struck in January. Of these, 35 have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

SOURCE: thaivisa | Tourism Authority of Thailand