Thailand now lists UK, USA as “high risk” countries | The Thaiger

Coronavirus

Thailand now lists UK, USA as “high risk” countries

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Thailand now lists UK, USA as "high risk" countries
PHOTO: The Nation
Thailand has added the UK, USA and several other countries to the list of countries it regards as being “high risk” for Covid-19 coronavirus contagion. The list now includes: Japan, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the UK and USA.

An update posted on the Tourism Authority of Thailand website yesterday advised travellers arriving in Thailand from these countries are expected to “ensure self-monitoring for no less than 14 days.” The statement reads:

“Travellers arriving from the countries with ongoing local transmission are required to be under observation (supervision without quarantine) in order to ensure self-monitoring for no less than 14 days until the end of the infectious period or the reason for suspicion.”

“Travellers must record their own symptoms in the reporting system and monitor their symptoms strictly as required by the MOPH.”

“The traveller must notify the disease control officer about the places he/she visits, so that a surveillance officer can closely monitor his/her movement and contacts.”

“If a traveller feels sick or suspects that he/she has a fever accompanied by at least one of the symptoms; such as, cough, runny nose, sore throat, and shortness of breath within 14 days of arrival into Thailand, he/she must inform a disease control officer immediately upon the symptoms onset or upon suspecting illness to be tested, treated, clinically diagnosed, isolated or quarantined.”

According to the Department of Disease Control, self-monitoring involves:

“Body temperature screening twice a day, every day since arriving in Thailand, for a total of 14 days. If you have fever with respiratory symptoms, report to the local health authority”.

Travellers who fail to comply face fines up to 100,000 baht and/or a year in jail.

The update also linked to a Q&A for travellers coming to Thailand: Q&A regarding the Measures for Travellers.

The news comes as Thailand yesterday confirmed seven new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 82 since the virus struck in January. Of these, 35 have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

SOURCE: thaivisa | Tourism Authority of Thailand

 

Coronavirus

83 students returning from Italy quarantined

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

31 mins ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

83 students returning from Italy quarantined
PHOTO: - File photo

83 Thai students arriving on a Thai Airways flight from Italy were taken from U-Tapao International Airport to Sattahip naval base in Chon Buri this morning for Covid-19 coronavirus screening. Six students had fevers and were separated and taken to nearby hospitals for tests and a 14 day mandatory quarantine. The other 77 were taken to guesthouses within the naval base, also for a 14-day quarantine and to monitor their health.

The Thai flight was the last on the Bangkok-Italy-Bangkok route, after the national flag carrier suspended the service indefinitely due to concerns over the outbreak in Italy, which has been designated as a “Dangerous Infectious Disease zone” by the Ministry of Public Health.

Meanwhile, Sripatum University in Bangkok today announced the immediate suspension of classes for six days, after one student was suspected to be infected with coronavirus. The student has been quarantined and the results of tests have not yet been announced.

The university’s administrators are contacting other students who were in close contact with the suspected case, to advise them of the need for self-quarantine for 14 days.

The move come after Mahidol University in Nakhon Pathom, just west of Bangkok, closed for two days after a student tested positive for the virus.

SOURCES: Thai Pbs World | The Nation

Coronavirus

Coronavirus UPDATE: Fortress Australia, Europe new ‘epicentre’

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

Coronavirus UPDATE: Fortress Australia, Europe new 'epicentre'

As of lunchtime today, there are 156,766 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in the world. There have been 5,839 deaths and 75,937 patients who have now recovered. Italy now has more active cases than China, and new Chinese cases have drastically reduced over the past two weeks.

The countries with more than 1,000 confirmed cases below…

Coronavirus UPDATE: Fortress Australia, Europe new 'epicentre' | News by The Thaiger

INFOGRAPHIC: worldometers.info

In other world news, all people arriving in Australia after midnight tomorrow (Monday local time) will need to self-quarantine for 14 days. Australian PM Scott Morrison made the announcement today.

“There is no plan for mass school closures at this point.”

Earlier this week, the Australian government advised the cancellation of all gatherings of more than 500 people, leading to the postponement of many sports events. Australia has recorded 249 coronavirus cases and 3 deaths.

The new measures are the same as those announced yesterday in New Zealand; when NZ PM Jacinda Ardern announced that all arriving travellers, including New Zealand citizens and residents, will have to undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine.

Across the US the Covid-19 virus is spreading but the US President Trump has tested negative, as announced by his personal physician. The upgraded US travel ban, which went into effect on Friday midnight (US local times), has now been extended to include the UK and Ireland, as well as 26 European countries. The virus has now reached 49 of the country’s 50 states. There has been 2,995 cases and 60 deaths.

In Europe. Italy remains under total lockdown, with the second-highest number of cases globally after China. Reports are emerging of hospitals overwhelmed with the sudden volume of new patients.

In Spain, residents are now restricted from leaving their homes. The only exemptions are travelling straight to work, shopping for groceries, hospitalisations, or caring for family members. And France is closing all bars, restaurants, cafes, clubs, and cinemas (a similar proposal is being mulled by the Thai Public Health Minister).

Spain, France, and Germany have seen dramatic spikes in new cases this week, with hundreds of new infections a day with European governments struggling to think of ways of limiting travel across the thousands of land borders.

In Asia, China and South Korea have reported dramatic reductions in new cases all week, with authorities speculating that the outbreak may have passed its peak in these countries. Earlier hot zones, like Hong Kong and Singapore, are still reporting a handful of new cases, but the rate of infection has slowed drastically. In Thailand, the number of cases keeps creeping up although the total number of reported cases still remains under 100.

But in Japan, numbers are spiking, with new cases reaching twice the world average daily figure. In the Philippines, the capital Manila is now under partial lockdown until April 14. Filipino officials are restricting movement, but President Duterte’s Thursday night address has left the city’s 12 million residents confused, unsure how or why the sweeping lockdown measures would be enforced.

Philippine schools will close for one month, mass gatherings have been banned (including church – a significant issue in the enthusiastically Catholic country), although businesses and retailers are being urged to remain open. Public transportation will continue to operate, as will some international flights to Manila’s airport, but domestic land, sea, and air connections have now been suspended.

Coronavirus

Government tries, fails to clarify visa-on-arrival confusion

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

Government tries, fails to clarify visa-on-arrival confusion
GRAPHIC: - Bangkok Post

After days of rumours, assertions and flip-flops, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry in a press briefing yesterday provided some much-needed clarity regarding visa-on-arrival (VOA) status for 18 countries and visa exemption for three countries with high infection rates of the Covid-19 coronavirus: they are cancelled. Cherdkiat Atthakor, director-general and spokesman of the Foreign Ministry’s Information Department says the cancellations are in place temporarily until Sept 30,

Citizens of Russia, South Korea, Hong Kong and Macau (which has been virus-free for weeks), which have signed bilateral agreements, are exempted from the new policies, meaning they can enter Thailand without the need apply for a visa.

On Wednesday, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced the cancellation had been enacted. Yet, shortly after, government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat told media the cancellations were “impractical” because existing bilateral agreements had not expired.

Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda and Prayut insisted the visa changes had gone into effect on Thursday and would last to the end of September. Then the director-general of the Department of Consular Affairs said existing agreements over exemptions needed to be studied before any changes could be enforced.

Still, some confusion remains: A report in today’s Bangkok Post plainly states:

“The countries with cancelled VOA are Bulgaria, Bhutan, China (including Taiwan), Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Vanuatu. Russia, however, is exempted, thanks to a bilateral agreement.”

The same article goes on to report:

“Hong Kong, Italy and South Korea will have the visa exemption policy cancelled. In practice, only Italians need to apply for a visa to enter Thailand. Citizens of South Korea and Hong Kong can still enter Thailand without visas because of a bilateral agreement.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

