Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok planning to open 25 Covid-19 vaccination centres by end of May
Bangkok authorities say they are teaming with private entities to open 25 vaccination centres by the end of May, with a goal of opening up vaccinations to the general public by June. The announcement comes as Thailand’s capital has seen new Covid-19 clusters, prompting updated goals of inoculating 5 million residents by the end of July. Now, health officials say they are aiming for herd immunity by planning to vaccinate 38,000 to 50,000 people per day.
Currently, there are only 3 vaccination points at different areas in Bangkok – Samyan Mitrtown and The Mall Bang Kapi and Central Plaza Ladprao. But only registered health practitioners, and at-risk frontline workers are currently being vaccinated. Authorities say the opening of the 25 centres will help achieve herd immunity due to the expected number of completed vaccinations per day.
According to Chiang Rai Times, the proposed vaccination centres include:
- Asiatique
- Bhumirajanagarindra Kidney Institute Hospital
- Big C Romklao
- Big C Bangbon
- CentralWorld
- Central Festival Eastville
- Central Plaza Ladprao
- Central Plaza Pinklao
- Emporium
- Iconsiam
- PTT Station, Rama II
- Robinson Lifestyle Lat Krabang
- SCG Bangsue
- Samyan Mitrtown
- Siam Commercial Bank Head Office
- Sripatum University
- Siam Paragon
- Thanya Park
- True Digital Park
- Tesco Lotus Minburi
- Tesco Lotus Rama IV
- The Mall Bang Kapi
- The Mall Bang Khae
- University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce
Monday saw the highest number of daily new infections at 1,843 out of the nationwide high of 9,635. The unusually high amount of infections came after 12 prisons in Thailand were found to be infected with Covid, accounting for 6,853 of the daily new infections.
Today, the public health department has reported 3,394 new cases and 29 new Covid-related deaths. 1,498 of today’s cases come from Thailand’s prisons. Taking the inmate toll out of the equation and the trend is still steady with around 2,000 – 2,500 new cases each day over the past 3 weeks across Thailand.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Bangkok
Closure order in Bangkok set until May 31, restaurants can now offer dine-in services
To control the spread of Covid-19 in Bangkok, where more than 28,000 people have tested positive for the virus in the latest wave of infections, the closure order in the capital has been extended a second time, now set to be in place until May 31.
While many entertainment and recreation businesses and venues are ordered to remain closed, some restrictions have been relaxed. Restaurants can now offer dine-in services, but only until 9pm. Restaurants can still offer takeaway services until 11pm.
Businesses and venues that must remain closed include…
- Educational places including schools and tutoring centres
- Entertainment venues including pubs, bars, karaoke venues and nightclubs
- Massage parlours and spas
- Recreation and amusement businesses and places including cinemas, theatres, water parks, amusement parks, playgrounds, zoos, skating rinks, billiard halls, bowling alleys, arcades, internet cafes, public parks, gardens
- Fitness and sport venues and businesses including public swimming pools, gyms, boxing stadiums, dance studios, golf courses
- Care centres such as nurseries, childhood development centres and elderly care centres (with the exception of overnight stays.)
- Museums and public libraries
Other restrictions include…
- Shopping centres can remain open until 9pm.
- Convenience stores and other 24-hour shops must be closed from 11pm to 4am.
- Events over 20 people must have permission from the government with a disease control plan.
- Face masks are mandatory in public places. Violators face a 20,000 baht fine.
SOURCE: TAT
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Active Covid-19 clusters reported in 16 Bangkok districts
Bangkok residents living in any of the 16 districts in the capital with active Covid-19 clusters are being advised to strictly follow disease control measures. Spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin made the warning during today’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration briefing.
In the latest wave of Covid-19 infections, more than 28,000 cases have been reported in Bangkok. Taweeslip says there have been 29 clusters. 8 of those outbreaks have been controlled while the other 21 clusters are still active.
Some of the clusters include…
- Construction workers’ camps in Khlong Toey, Laksi and Watthana
- Khlong Toey slum communities
- Huai Khwang market
- Prisons in the Chatuchak district
The outbreak at a construction site in Laksi is one of the largest clusters with 885 cases reported yesterday and another 1,107 cases were confirmed today.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Man arrested for allegedly exchanging fake US bills for 1.2 million baht
A man was arrested in Bangkok for allegedly exchanging counterfeit foreign bank notes at a currency exchange kiosk, taking off with 1.2 million baht.
Police say Thanat Amatawimut, a 42 year old building contractor, exchanged 360 fake $100 USD bills for 1.2 million baht at a kiosk in Bangkok back in 2019. The staff accepted the cash, but later realised the bills were fake and attempted to contact Thanat. A complaint was later filed at the Lumpini police station. The Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant last October.
Thanat was arrested in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district yesterday. He denied the charges.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
