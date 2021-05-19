Bangkok planning to open 25 Covid-19 vaccination centres by end of May

Bangkok authorities say they are teaming with private entities to open 25 vaccination centres by the end of May, with a goal of opening up vaccinations to the general public by June. The announcement comes as Thailand’s capital has seen new Covid-19 clusters, prompting updated goals of inoculating 5 million residents by the end of July. Now, health officials say they are aiming for herd immunity by planning to vaccinate 38,000 to 50,000 people per day.

Currently, there are only 3 vaccination points at different areas in Bangkok – Samyan Mitrtown and The Mall Bang Kapi and Central Plaza Ladprao. But only registered health practitioners, and at-risk frontline workers are currently being vaccinated. Authorities say the opening of the 25 centres will help achieve herd immunity due to the expected number of completed vaccinations per day.

According to Chiang Rai Times, the proposed vaccination centres include:

Asiatique

Bhumirajanagarindra Kidney Institute Hospital

Big C Romklao

Big C Bangbon

CentralWorld

Central Festival Eastville

Central Plaza Ladprao

Central Plaza Pinklao

Emporium

Iconsiam

PTT Station, Rama II

Robinson Lifestyle Lat Krabang

SCG Bangsue

Samyan Mitrtown

Siam Commercial Bank Head Office

Sripatum University

Siam Paragon

Thanya Park

True Digital Park

Tesco Lotus Minburi

Tesco Lotus Rama IV

The Mall Bang Kapi

The Mall Bang Khae

University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce

Monday saw the highest number of daily new infections at 1,843 out of the nationwide high of 9,635. The unusually high amount of infections came after 12 prisons in Thailand were found to be infected with Covid, accounting for 6,853 of the daily new infections.

Today, the public health department has reported 3,394 new cases and 29 new Covid-related deaths. 1,498 of today’s cases come from Thailand’s prisons. Taking the inmate toll out of the equation and the trend is still steady with around 2,000 – 2,500 new cases each day over the past 3 weeks across Thailand.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

